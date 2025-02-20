Bayside residents rally against cannabis dispensary opening near elementary school

Dozens of Bayside residents protested on Feb. 18 against the Canna Buddha cannabis dispensary opening a block from an elementary school.

Dozens of Bayside residents took to the streets on Tuesday, Feb. 18, protesting the approval of the Canna Buddha cannabis dispensary, which is set to open just one block from an elementary school.

The rally, held outside the not-yet-opened shop at 215-46 39th Ave., drew parents, community advocates, and elected officials, all demanding that the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) rescind its approval.

Despite unanimous opposition from Community Board 11’s licensing committee, which rejected Canna Buddha Corp’s application in December, the OCM moved forward with granting the permit.

The dispensary, which has two locations in New Mexico, is still awaiting a Department of Buildings inspection. A stop work order was recently posted on the storefront by the agency, though the store is expected to open within the next two weeks.

The shop’s proximity—just 520 feet from Sacred Heart Catholic Academy and its church—has become a focal point of community outrage, even though it technically meets the state’s 500-foot minimum distance requirement from schools. Protestors argue that this standard is insufficient and should be expanded to better protect children.

Local officials and residents voice strong opposition

Assembly Member Edward C. Braunstein, who spoke at the rally, expressed frustration over the OCM’s decision.

“It’s shocking to all of us,” Braunstein said. “After the community board approved several cannabis dispensaries but opposed this one—and with all the local elected officials against it—we still found out that the Office of Cannabis Management approved the application.”

Braunstein said he personally reached out to OCM officials, urging them to reconsider. “I called them and said, ‘What are you doing? We did everything we were supposed to do. This community is not opposing dispensaries everywhere.’ If the community board had rejected all dispensaries, maybe that would be one thing. But they approved several others and said this just isn’t the right site.”

Many at the rally echoed Braunstein’s concerns, arguing that the location’s proximity to schools and residential areas made it inappropriate for a cannabis business.

Residents push for policy changes

Tom Zmich, a Bayside resident and former Republican congressional candidate, pointed to the existing presence of both legal and illegal cannabis shops in the neighborhood as further reason to deny this permit.

“They have a law that says 500 feet from the street or something like that—well, then they need to change it to 1,000 feet,” Zmich said. “If there’s already one on Bell Boulevard, there shouldn’t be another within a mile of it. You can’t have them too close. Every neighborhood should get one, but they need to be spaced out.”

Some protestors questioned whether financial or political influence played a role in the dispensary’s approval.

“Either somebody got paid off to let them do this, or something conniving happened,” one attendee suggested. “There’s no reason why lawmakers can’t come back in session and change the law from 500 feet to 1,000 or 1,500 feet.”

Elena Chin, chair of Queens County Moms for Liberties warned of the broader impact on children.

“We’re destroying our children every which way you look,” they said. “This is who it affects the most, and nobody seems to really care.”

Stop work order and next steps

A stop work order posted by the New York City Department of Buildings has halted any further construction or operational progress at the site. This latest development raises additional concerns about the dispensary’s approval process and the legitimacy of ongoing construction efforts.

While other cannabis dispensaries in the area have been approved without significant backlash—such as NY Elite Cannabis at 42-15 Bell Blvd., which operates in a commercial corridor away from schools—residents say the Canna Budda location is simply inappropriate.

Protestors are calling on the state to revoke the dispensary’s permit and to strengthen regulations on the proximity of cannabis businesses to schools and residential areas. They are also urging community members to contact the governor’s office to demand stricter oversight.

“This fight isn’t over,” said Chin. “When their kids are affected by it, then they’ll change their whole approach.”

Residents say they remain committed to holding state and local officials accountable as they push for stricter cannabis zoning regulations.