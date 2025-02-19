Bayside Rite-Aid sells winning Take 5 ticket worth over $30K

The Rite Aid at 43-20 Bell Blvd. sold a winning TAKE 5 ticket Tuesday.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A lucky Bayside resident has reason to celebrate after purchasing a top-prize winning ticket for the Feb. 18 TAKE 5 evening drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

The ticket, worth $30,530.50, was sold at Rite Aid #10592, located at 43-20 Bell Blvd.

TAKE 5 is a daily lottery game where players select numbers from a field of one through 39. Drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and winning tickets can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The win continues a streak of lottery luck in the area, following a $50,000 Powerball prize won last month by a player in nearby Flushing.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to support public schools across New York State.

While lottery wins bring excitement, officials also remind players to gamble responsibly. Those struggling with gambling addiction can seek help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York’s HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369).

For more information on TAKE 5 and other New York Lottery games, visit nylottery.ny.gov.