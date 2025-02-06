Billy Joel and Sting to rock Citi Field for a historic one-night-only concert this summer

Legendary recording artists Billy Joel and Sting will perform together for a one-night-only concert at Citi Field in Flushing on Thursday, Aug. 25.

This marks the first time the two iconic musicians will perform at Citi Field, where they will showcase a selection of their greatest hits from throughout their storied careers for this special event.

“We’re thrilled to host Billy Joel and Sting at Citi Field this summer as part of our ongoing concert lineup for 2025,” said Mets VP of Events Nikki Romolo.

Both artists have performed at Shea Stadium in the past, with Joel’s most recent visit in 2008, during the “Last Play at Shea” concert on July 16 when Shea Stadium closed. Sting’s last performance at Shea Stadium was with his group, The Police, 42 years ago in 1983, so these first-time performances at Citi Field will be even more special for concertgoers.

“Throughout Mets history, there’s always been a special connection with Billy Joel and the Mets,” said Romolo. “From closing Shea Stadium with the two final concerts in 2008, performing the “Star Spangled Banner” before the 2015 World Series, to “Piano Man” echoing throughout Citi Field regularly during games. We’re looking forward to welcoming this native New Yorker home for his first concert at Citi Field.”

Billy Joel is a native New Yorker who was born in The Bronx in 1949 and spent his childhood growing up in Levittown, Long Island. The singer’s resume speaks for itself with timeless hits like “Only the Good Die Young,” “Uptown Girl,” “New York State of Mind,” and “Piano Man,” to name just a few from his vast catalog of classics. Sting first rose to prominence in the late 70s as the frontman of The Police, who have acclaimed hits such as “Every Breath You Take” and “Roxanne.” The group broke up in 1986, and Sting started his solo career, penning timeless hits such as ‘If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” “Fields of Gold,” and “Desert Rose,” to name just a few.

Both of these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have received countless awards, record-breaking songs, and albums. The one-night event will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for lifelong fans of the artists and younger people who have just recently begun digging through the singers’ catalogs of hits.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Livenation.com. Citi card members can purchase tickets through a presale starting Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.