Brooklyn teen fatally shot in Holliswood home Saturday: NYPD

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a Brooklyn girl at a home in Holliswood on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said Deaza Barkley, 17, of Sutter Avenue, was gunned down inside a residence on the 8700 block of Clover Place at about 5:13 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Officers from the 107th Precinct, who were called to the home after receiving a 911 call about the shooting, found Barkley with a gunshot wound to her head.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Pix-11 reported that a 15-year-old boy at the scene was taken into custody for further questioning in the case, but police sources could not confirm that information Sunday.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.