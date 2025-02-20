CM Selvena Brooks-Powers’ bill expands accessibility for NYC’s deaf community

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The City Council recently passed a bill to increase accessibility for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Sponsored by Southeast Queens Council Member and Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, Intro138 will increase accessibility for public service announcements (PSAs) for people who are deaf or hard of hearing by requiring the creation of a program that will display ASL with accompanying captions on PSAs displayed on advertising structures.

Intro-138 was passed on Thursday, Feb. 13, and includes announcements displayed on advertising structures, including LinkNYC kiosks. Messages would include information on the availability of text-to-911 and video relay services. The bill also requires a report assessing the program’s effectiveness.

Brooks-Powers emphasized in a statement that access to information is fundamental for all.

“For too long, the deaf and hard-of-hearing community has been overlooked in public messaging,” said Brooks-Powers. “This bill is a step toward a more inclusive city where all New Yorkers, regardless of ability, can stay informed and safe. I thank Speaker Adrienne Adams, Chair Jennifer Gutiérrez, and the advocates who have championed this issue for their leadership and support.”

Nicolyn Plummer, a community advocate for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community, added that improved accessibility to 911 services is essential for “addressing the [myriads of] challenges faced by individuals with deafness in New York.”