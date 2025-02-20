Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Flushing came alive on Sunday, Feb. 2, as runners from across Queens gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a 5K run honoring the Year of the Snake.

Hosted by Chinatown Runners in collaboration with several local running groups, the event blended athleticism with cultural celebration, bringing the community together for a vibrant start to the new year.

Led by Victoria Lo, founder of Chinatown Runners, the second annual Lunar New Year 5K saw participants braving the cold for a scenic route from the Queens Public Library at Main Street to the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. Organized alongside Queens Distance Runners, World’s Fair Run Crew, Team WEPA, Ridgewood Runners, and Run Hustle Run, the run embodied the spirit of unity and endurance.

Despite the chilly wind, the faces of runners trotting toward the streets remained euphoric. After enduring a few frigid miles, runners concluded the event at Asian Jewels Seafood Restaurant for post-run dim sum.

“The concept, when I started [Chinatown Runners] in 2021, was to bring other run clubs together to celebrate East Asian culture and communities,” Lo remarked to the crowd gathered at the Queens Public Library. “If I learned anything in over a decade of being in the New York City [NYC] running community, it’s that there is so much power standing in the community and standing together.”

Lo aimed to unite runners in celebrating the rich diversity of the Big Apple. As a Chinese American, she was determined to introduce runners to the beauty of her culture. “The idea is to humanize the community and the residents who live there [Chinatowns],” Lo explained. “It’s a great opportunity to not only share my background as a Chinese American and child of immigrants but also to really celebrate the fact that we have such access to different ethnic enclaves in New York.” In preparation for the social runs, she reaches out to local running clubs and introduces traditional customs to bridge cultural gaps.

Samantha Pawlak, a local runner from Queens, enjoyed the run with a more personal approach. Pawlak wanted to learn more about her roots and appreciate the culture from which she descended. “It’s special to me because of my half-Chinese background,” Pawlak shared. “It allows me to celebrate that part of me that I didn’t always get to observe when I was younger.”

Ben Helmer, another Queens-based runner who participated in the event, expressed his appreciation for the Lunar New Year and its role in fostering community. “I have also lived or worked closely with Chinese and Taiwanese Americans for most of my life,” Helmer said. “So, to have a reason to continue celebrating the culture with people I care about is very meaningful to me.”

In anticipation of the festive run, Chinatown Runners announced that profits from their newly released merchandise would be donated to Meal for Unity. The non-profit organization was established in 2021 in response to a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes. In recent years, Meals for Unity has combated social disparities in vulnerable communities throughout the city.

Lo highlighted the importance of this grassroots organization because of its mission to address food insecurity in AAPI neighborhoods. “A lot of their monthly meals are provided to the elders that still live in these Chinatowns,” Lo shared. “People who need financial assistance and a warm meal that is familiar to them.”

In the spirit of the new year, Lo feels fortunate to have encouraged runners to explore AAPI neighborhoods and support their businesses. “At the end of the day, I’m just happy to bring people together,” Lo reflected on the success of the social run. “I think there is a lot of value in being around other like-minded individuals and having that sense of safety, security, and camaraderie.”