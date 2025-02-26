Coast Guard suspends search for missing Bronx man after boat capsizes off the Rockaways

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended a search for a missing boater after the vessel he was on with five friends capsized off the Rockaways on Sunday.

Five people were recovered near the entrance to the Ambrose Channel, a major shipping lane leading into the Port of New York and New Jersey, between the Rockaways and Staten Island. Three men were pronounced dead, and two were injured, including one man who was listed in critical condition. They have not been identified pending proper family notification, police said.

The missing boater was identified as 52-year-old Vernon Glasford of the Bronx, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to the Coast Guard. The response included helicopter crews from Atlantic City to Cape Cod, two Coast Guard Cutters, NYPD Harbor and Aviation units, FDNY Marine units, the New Jersey State Police and Sandy Hook Pilots contributed to the search effort that was suspended on Monday evening.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Vernon Glasford,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander. The decision to suspend a search is always difficult.”

Coast Guard crews searched about 842 square miles for approximately 30 hours. A Coast Guard Sandy Hook boat crew recovered three people who were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. An Air Station Atlantic City helicopter crew recovered one person, and an NYPD aviation crew recovered one additional person, who were both taken to Staten Island University Hospital — North Campus.

The group of six friends set out from Howard Beach Sunday morning aboard a 30-foot-long Grady White speed boat that began taking on water as they passed Breezy Point.

“Though our active search has ended, our support and sympathy remain with all those impacted by this tragic incident,” Capt. Anrechik said, adding that the Coast Guard is coordinating with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regarding the next steps in the investigation, which remains ongoing.