Creedmoor HERRC shelter in Queens Village to close in March

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The closure of the Creedmoor Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) in Queens Village was confirmed by the Governor’s administration, according to a statement released Thursday by elected officials in Queens.

Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, Assembly Member Edward Braunstein and Council Member Linda Lee hailed it as a significant development for the community and expressed their gratitude for the long-awaited decision to close the facility, which has housed over 1,000 single adult males since it opened in August 2023.

The shelter, located at 235-69 Hillside Ave., has been in operation for over a year and a half and has been a source of tension for local residents, who have voiced concerns about its impact on the neighborhood. “Our offices have received confirmation from the Governor’s administration that the Creedmoor HERRC will be closing—a long-awaited and welcome decision for our community,” the elected officials stated in a joint release. “For the past year and a half, residents have shown great patience while enduring the placement of a humanitarian shelter housing over 1,000 single adult males.”

The decision to close the facility comes after consistent pressure from the community and local officials. Since the shelter’s inception, Lee, Stavisky, and Braunstein have repeatedly urged both the Mayor’s office and the Governor to address the adverse effects the shelter had on the surrounding area. The proximity of two social service centers and an elementary school raised serious concerns about the suitability of Creedmoor as a location for such a large-scale facility.

Back in October, two armed fugitives gained access to the facility, which went unnoticed, and elected officials pushed for metal detectors as an added security measure to ensure the safety of both residents and staff.

“In our joint letter to both administrations last month, we specifically requested that Creedmoor be prioritized for closure due to its detrimental impact on the surrounding area,” the officials explained. “It was evident from the start that this location was unsuitable for such a facility.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, also issued a statement applauding the decision to close the shelter. “This is a major relief for a community that has been burdened for too long. Closing this facility will go a long way towards restoring the community’s quality of life,” Suozzi said. His remarks reflect the concerns of many in the district who have long expressed frustration with the facility’s impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

The closure, which is expected to begin in March, marks a critical step in alleviating the community’s concerns. “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for listening to our concerns and taking action. The closure of this site marks a crucial step in addressing the needs and well-being of our residents, and we look forward to seeing this transition take place,” the statement concluded.

The Creedmoor HERRC was originally set up as a temporary solution to the city’s humanitarian crisis, which included an overwhelming number of asylum seekers and homeless individuals requiring immediate shelter. While the center provided crucial services, its placement within a residential area led to widespread opposition. The closure of the Creedmoor HERRC is part of a broader reassessment of shelter locations across New York City.