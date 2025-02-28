Death of 3-year-old Far Rockaway boy in December deemed a homicide: NYPD

The death of a 3-year-old boy in a home on Mott Avenue near McBride Street in Far Rockaway has been reclassified as a homicide after the results of an autopsy were revealed on Thursday. Via Google Maps

The death of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in his Far Rockaway home in December is now being investigated as a homicide, the NYPD announced Thursday.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway responded to a 911 call of a child in need of medical attention at 22-53 Mott Ave. just after 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec.13. Officers found Elias Rosado with blunt force trauma to his body.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the youngster to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the child’s death was a homicide. An NYPD spokeswoman could not say if there was an adult at the home when officers responded or who placed the 911 call. There are no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.