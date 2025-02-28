Queens Borough President announces nearly $1M in funding for Fresh Meadows school upgrades

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced nearly $1 million in funding will go towards the renovation of P.S. 177Q’s art room and other school wide capital projects at a press conference on Wednesday.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. announced nearly $1 million in capital funding for facility upgrades at P.S. 177Q in Fresh Meadows during a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

P.S. 177Q, officially known as The Robin Sue Ward School for Exceptional Children, serves over 500 students aged 5 to 21 with autism, emotional and behavioral challenges, intellectual disabilities, and multiple disabilities. The school offers specialized classroom settings to accommodate the diverse needs of its students.

The funding includes $300,000 in fiscal year 2025 for a full renovation of the school’s art room, along with $650,000 from previous allocations supporting other improvements, including a cafeteria remodel.

The announcement was part of Richards’ “Borough Hall on Your Block Northeast Queens” initiative, which brings government resources directly to local communities.

Following the press conference, the BP hosted a resource fair at NYCHA’s Bland Houses in Flushing, where residents connected with city agencies and community organizations offering services related to healthcare, senior support, food security, and more.