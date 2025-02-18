New luxury spa opens in Bayside, offering facials, massages and beauty treatments

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Emunah Day Spa officially opened its doors on Jan. 1, bringing a new luxury wellness experience to Bayside at 36-35 Bell Blvd.

The upscale spa offers a range of beauty and relaxation services, including facials, massages, body treatments, waxing, spray tanning, and lash extensions, catering to those seeking both self-care and rejuvenation.

“We wanted to create a luxurious experience where clients can unwind in a beautiful setting while enjoying high-quality services,” said co-owner Marina Aminov. “Whether it’s a glass of wine, tea, or coffee, we want every guest to feel pampered and welcomed.”

According to Aminov, she and her business partner, Esther Subin, have been working in the aesthetics and massage therapy industry for 20 years. The co-owners have known each other for at least 10 years, working together at a spa in Long Island before making the decision to open their own space.

Both ladies live in the Queens community, including Bay Side and Forest Hills, and realized Bayside needed a luxury spa to help customers look and feel their best. The spa’s name, Emunah, is a Hebrew word meaning “faith,” symbolizing the partners’ decision to start their own business and a nod to the relationship they have with their clients to transform their skin and bodies through treatment and continued care.

“The inspiration is to help other people and make them more beautiful and glowing, as well as improve their skin and body aches,” said Aminov.

The spa offers a list of massages focusing on various concerns, from deep tissue massages and gentle relaxation to lymphatic drainage, pregnancy massage, and couples’ massages. They also offer facials, from their signature facial to a hydrafacial, meant to leave skin smooth and glowing. They also have facials addressing other concerns, such as acne or fine lines.

“We offer different types of facials from European facials to the basic facial,” said Aminov. “Hydrafacial is a great facial which is improving different issues on the skin like fine lines and wrinkles, all different types of acne, all types of concerns.”

The spa also serves as a premier destination for beauty treatments, offering services such as lash extensions, brow lamination, tinting, waxing, and airbrushed spray tanning for the face and body.

For a comprehensive glow, the spa’s full-body treatment includes an exfoliating scrub and an aromatherapy rinse, followed by a customized spray tan. Guests can also indulge in curated spa packages designed for ultimate relaxation, whether booking a solo retreat, a couples’ experience, or a group gathering with the spa’s exclusive spa party package for three or more guests.

Eventually, the duo would like to expand to provide medical treatments, like microneedling, Botox, and laser skin treatments, but for now, Aminov and Subin would like clients to become more acquainted with the spa before adding more treatment options.

“It was important [to us] to bring something high quality and improve the skin,” said Aminov. “We’re definitely working towards something more like a medical spa in the future this is our goal, but first, we need to start with the basics.”