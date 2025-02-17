Free summer camp, registration opens for NYC kids through The Fresh Air Fund

Campers have fun while learning new skills like kayaking.

Queens families can start planning for summer now as registration opens for The Fresh Air Fund’s free sleepaway camps for New York City children ages 8 to 17.

Located in Fishkill, the camps offer kids a chance to explore nature beyond the city, with 2,000 acres of land for swimming, crafts, and outdoor activities.

The Fresh Air Fund’s sleepaway camps provide a valuable opportunity for Queens children to experience nature, develop new skills, and build friendships in a setting removed from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Just a two-hour drive from Queens, the camps offer a refreshing escape where kids can enjoy outdoor adventures, from hiking scenic trails to swimming in pristine lakes. For many families, these camps provide an affordable way to ensure their children have a memorable and enriching summer, reinforcing the program’s long-standing commitment to expanding access to nature for New York City youth.

The available camps include Camp ABC for girls ages 9-15, Camp Hidden Valley for youth with or without special needs ages 8-12, Camp Hayden-Marks for boys ages 9-12, and Camp Junior for Bronx youth ages 8-15. Additionally, Camp Mariah houses the Fund’s Career Awareness Program for youth ages 11-15 and Camp Tommy for boys ages 11-15, which focuses on leadership development.

Five of The Fund’s camps are located on Sharpe Reservation, which has over 2000 acres of land with lakes, ponds, nature trails, a nature center, a model farm, and ropes courses. Sharpe Reservation is approximately two hours away by car from New York City. Camp Junior is located at Harriman State Park.

Applications are also open for camp counselors, program specialists, lifeguards, nurses, and more. Positions are paid and include room and board. Applicants must be 18 or older by the start of camp.

Camp dates are as listed below:

Camps ABC, Hayden-Marks, Hidden Valley, Junior, and Tommy:

Session 1: Friday, June 27th – Thursday, July 3rd

Session 2: Monday, July 7th – Friday, July 18th

Session 3: Monday, July 21st– Friday, August 1st

Session 4: Monday, August 4th – Friday, August 15th

Camp Mariah