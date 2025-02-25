Trump appoints Glendale’s Dan Bongino as FBI Deputy Director, working under fellow New Yorkers

Glendale native Dan Bongino has been named as the new FBI Deputy Director.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, Feb. 23, that Glendale’s own Dan Bongino has been named Deputy Director of the FBI.

The appointment places Bongino at the side of fellow New Yorker Kash Patel, who hails from Garden City in Long Island. The newly confirmed FBI Director signals a momentous shift in the leadership of one of the world’s most powerful law enforcement agencies.

Bongino, 50, has long been a familiar face in conservative circles. He has made a name for himself not just as a political commentator but also as a dedicated former law enforcement officer.

With roots in Glendale, Bongino’s rise to national prominence stems from his deep patriotism and extensive law enforcement background. His appointment now sees him return to the role he once knew in the Secret Service but with a new, more considerable responsibility.

The President, also a Queens native born and raised in Jamaica Estates, announced the appointment on Truth Social, where he praised Bongino’s credentials, calling him a man of “incredible love and passion for our Country” who was ideally suited for the position.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI by the man who will be the best-ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump wrote, referring to Patel, who was confirmed as the new FBI Director just days earlier.

Bongino graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School and later attended Queens College, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology, before obtaining a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University.

He then joined the NYPD, where he served as an officer before transitioning to the Secret Service. During his time there, he worked in high-pressure environments, protecting top officials, including President Obama.

During these years, Bongino developed a deep appreciation for the intricacies of law enforcement, something that would stay with him even after he shifted careers into the public eye.

Bongino made the leap from law enforcement to media, becoming a well-known conservative commentator. He hosted “Unfiltered” on Fox News until parting ways with the network in 2023.

His departure from Fox News marked the beginning of a new chapter, during which he would become a vocal figure in the push for reform within America’s justice system.

His podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show,” grew in popularity, drawing thousands of weekly listeners who tuned in for his takes on current events, politics, and law enforcement. Despite his success in media, Bongino’s passion for public service never waned.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also revealed that Bongino would end his podcast to focus solely on his work at the FBI.

“He’ll be ending his podcast to return to law enforcement and work with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel. Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly,” Trump wrote.

The announcement was met with swift approval from local leaders, particularly those from Bongino’s hometown. Council Member Robert Holden, who represents the area, quickly congratulated Bongino on his new role.

“We congratulate Glendale’s own Dan Bongino on his appointment as Deputy Director of the FBI,” Holden stated. “With Dan alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, two New Yorkers are now leading one of the world’s most vital law enforcement agencies, and I wish them both the very best of luck.”

Holden’s comments highlight the pride many in the community feel over Bongino’s success, as well as the sense of local empowerment that comes with seeing a Glendale native rise to such a high position of authority in the national government.

Bongino’s new role will see him working closely with Patel, the newly confirmed FBI Director.

Patel, a Garden City High School graduate, was confirmed on Feb. 21 following a heated and contentious confirmation process. The Senate narrowly confirmed Patel with a 51-49 vote, following intense scrutiny of his political views and past actions.

Some critics have labeled Patel an unqualified conspiracy theorist, while others praise him for his commitment to holding the FBI accountable.

Patel’s confirmation marked the end of Christopher Wray’s tenure as FBI Director. Wray resigned in January, one day before Trump’s second term began, leaving an opening at the agency’s top. Patel has already outlined his agenda for the FBI, stressing the need to rebuild public trust through transparency and a renewed commitment to justice.

In his confirmation statement, Patel declared, “The politicization of our justice system has eroded the public trust — but that ends today.”

For Bongino, it is a return to his roots in public service—one that began in the streets of Glendale and now reaches the halls of the FBI.