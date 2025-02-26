Housing lottery opens for five units at new Bayside building near Bell Blvd, starting at $3,200

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for five units in a 4-story mixed-use building at 214-33 41st Ave. in Bayside.

The building contains 15 residential units, with ten being at market rate. The other five have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $201,890.

Four of the units set aside are one-bedroom, costing $3,200 a month in rent. Up to three people are allowed to live in each unit. The required combined annual income among residents of each unit must range from $109,715-$181,740.

The last unit set aside is a two-bedroom with a monthly rent of $3,700. As many as five people can reside in this unit. The combined annual household income has to add up to $126,858-$218,010.

Amenities within the units include air-conditioning and high-end countertops and finishes. The building, which is smoke-free, also features security cameras and an elevator. It is within close proximity to local schools and a bus stop, providing convenient public transportation access. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heat and hot water.

Gerald J. Caliendo RA PC designed the building at 214-33 41st Ave. ADC Builders and Developers developed it.

The building is just a short walk from the Bayside Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station, providing a 30-minute commute to Penn Station in Manhattan. Multiple MTA bus lines are also nearby, offering connections to Flushing and other parts of Queens. The area is known for its vibrant dining scene along Bell Boulevard, just steps away from the building. For outdoor recreation, Crocheron Park and John Golden Park provide green spaces, walking trails, and sports facilities. Additionally, the location is near highly rated public schools, making it a desirable choice for families.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 214-33 41st Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 20. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 214-33 41st Avenue Apartments, c/o Tax Solute Consulting, 670 Flushing Ave., Unit 316, Brooklyn, NY 11206.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.