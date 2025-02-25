Queens nonprofits honor Black leaders at inaugural Black Out Brunch in Jamaica

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two nonprofit organizations came together in Downtown Jamaica on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month by recognizing local Black leaders for their contributions to the community.

Greater Nexus and 100 Suits hosted the inaugural “Black Out Brunch” on Feb. 22, bringing together 75 guests for an afternoon of networking, celebration, and recognition. Attendees, dressed in elegant all-black attire, gathered at Greater Nexus’ fourth-floor training facility, located at 89-14 Parsons Blvd.

Andrea Haynes, executive director of Greater Nexus, said the event was created to elevate the observance of Black History Month in Downtown Jamaica. She emphasized that the brunch not only provided a platform to honor distinguished community leaders across various industries but also fostered meaningful connections among attendees in a welcoming and empowering space.

“Because there are so many people who receive recognition every day for what they do, but there are real people in Jamaica Queens with boots on the ground or just in Queens in general in different areas or industries like finance and in government and really give them their flowers and shower them with appreciation for what they do,” Hayes said.

Hayes said that Greater Nexus chose to partner with 100 Suits as the organization has an ongoing partnership within the Greater Nexus co-working space. Hayes added that 100 Suits founder Kevin Livingston is helping to professionally upskill the community.

Saturday’s event included food and beverages donated by local Black and MWBE-owned businesses.

Jiu Jiu Vodka and Champions Gin provided spirits for attendees, and at least nine participating restaurants located in the Jamaica Market Food Hall offered an array of Caribbean, Italian, Korean, and Latin American cuisine. Some participating restaurants included Ry Ry’s Kitchen, Bella Lulus, Hunny, and Sabor Comida Dominicana.

“They’re, sometimes, undervalued because they’re not on the Ave [Jamaica Avenue], and so it was really a great opportunity to highlight how important our small businesses in Jamaica Market are,” Hayes said.

Duty-Free Americas was the monetary sponsor of the event and donated funds to the participating food and beverage vendors.

Hayes said the highlight of the “Black Out Brunch” was honoring the two awardees-Marsha Lee Coleman Jr. and Jessica Douglas. Coleman Jr. is a financial services professional and founder of MCJ Dynasty who helps her clients make sustainable life plans with their finances.

“Marsha Coleman Jr. has been instrumental in connecting with Greater Nexus members and residents of Queens to help them make strategic money, you know, plans for their money, Hayes said.

Douglas is the director of African American Affairs at the New York State Executive Chamber and the former president of the NAACP Jamaica chapter. “ She just always had a pulse for the community and dedicated her time and efforts to making the community grow in any way that she can, Hayes said. “When she sees an issue, we always see that Jessica is willing to step up and create resolve, and we see her doing a lot of community engagement in the parks and at events, so we wanted to highlight all of her hard work throughout the year,” Hayes said.

Hayes said that the honorees received an award on behalf of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and 100 Suits and were reminded of their exemplary work in serving their community.

”We really wanted to cheer them on and if not give them physical flowers…give them that reinforcement that even though Black History Month is a month, we celebrate them all year long,” Hayes said. “We appreciate that they are the boots on the ground that are willing to roll their sleeves up to keep Queens, especially Southeast Queens going.”

Greater Nexus is a 14,000 sq ft co-working facility with over 22 office suites owned and operated by the nonprofit organization Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. Greater Nexus provides office space rentals ranging from days to weeks to months, with opportunities to work from the space at affordable rates. “ Our goal is to have a vibrant community. And that’s what small business incubation is about; you really prioritize small businesses in this space, and we’re creating an environment which is very different than commercial space,” Haynes said.