JetBlue’s 25th anniversary: A quarter-century of innovation, service, and customer care

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

JetBlue, New York City’s hometown airline, kicked off its 25th-anniversary celebrations at JFK International Airport today, marking a quarter-century since its inaugural flight took off on Feb. 11, 2000.

The airline’s journey began with a bold mission to redefine air travel by offering affordable, customer-centric service. Fast forward to 2025, and JetBlue has not only become an industry leader but also a beloved carrier, consistently known for its innovation and commitment to putting customers first.

The airline’s very first flight, which took off from JFK to Fort Lauderdale, continues to operate today as JetBlue flight #1, a fitting homage to the airline’s ongoing legacy. “As we celebrate 25 groundbreaking years of JetBlue, I’m filled with gratitude and pride for the remarkable journey we’ve taken together,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our mission of bringing humanity back to air travel has set us apart, and our amazing crewmembers are redefining what it means to truly care for our customers and each other.”

The milestone celebration included a series of festive events at JFK Airport, where employees and travelers joined together for a birthday sale, giveaways, and a special commemorative livery on an Airbus A321 aircraft. This newly painted aircraft, which operated today’s celebratory flight #1 from New York to Fort Lauderdale, features a special “BlueUnity” livery. The design honors the more than 23,000 crewmembers who have been integral to the airline’s success over the years.

This celebration follows on the heels of JetBlue’s expansion plans, such as its introduction of new services in Miami and Key West, Florida. Miami, now served by JetBlue with daily flights to/from New York’s JFK, Newark, and Boston, marked a strategic growth initiative as part of the airline’s broader goal to enhance its presence in the South Florida market.

JetBlue’s commitment to customer service and innovation has been a hallmark of its operation since its early days. Known for offering a “better flying experience” with perks like more legroom, free entertainment, and affordable fares, JetBlue has continued to push the envelope in the airline industry, all while staying true to its mission of creating a friendly and humane atmosphere for passengers.

Looking back on its 25-year journey, JetBlue has expanded its reach far beyond New York, operating flights across the U.S. and to international destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. As the airline celebrates this momentous occasion, the focus remains on its employees—the “crewmembers”—who play a pivotal role in delivering on the airline’s promises of reliability, friendliness, and excellent service.

JetBlue’s 25th anniversary marks a momentous occasion for both the airline and the passengers who have supported it throughout its growth. With a focus on community, innovation, and continued excellence, the airline is poised to remain a key player in the aviation industry for years to come.