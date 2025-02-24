JFK Terminal 4 to showcase Queens and NYC eateries in new concessions lineup

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Travelers passing through JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 will soon have access to popular local eateries as part of a $1.5 billion modernization project.

JFKIAT, the terminal’s operator, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the expansion of local concession options on Feb. 19, aiming to enhance the passenger experience with a taste of New York’s diverse, local culinary scene.

The local restaurants and beverage spots include Dos Toros Taqueria, Eataly, James Beard Foundation’s Good to Go By JBF, Bessou, Boqueria, and Villa Russo Café, a family-operated business in Richmond Hill, Queens. Brooklyn Tea & Market, a Brooklyn-based tea shop, and Fieldtrip, a Harlem-based restaurant, will also join the local fare lineup. Currently, there is no available prospective opening date.

The concessions operations were chosen following a competitive process that awarded HMSHost, a leading travel dining company, the contract to oversee the brands’ operations at T4. Additionally, HMSHost formed joint-venture partnerships with seven local airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprises (ACDBE)-certified businesses selected after a community outreach initiative led by the company. The selected ACDBE joint partnerships include two Queens-based businesses: Kismet Cocktails Inc. and Fresco’s Cantina. The remaining selected businesses include Tamalito Inc., Hibiscus Brew, Sugar Hill Creamery, Kintaro Foods LLC, and Corlis Stone-Littles LLC.

These eateries will join T4’s newly opened food, beverage, and retail shops, including Melt Shop, Starbucks, Hudson Nonstop, Queens Beat By Hudson, and Boulton & Watt, which opened at the end of 2024.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said that locally owned food and beverage concessions are important to creating a world-class experience for travelers. “Passengers traveling through JFK International will get to experience the tastes of our region from the moment they arrive until the moment they depart,” O’Toole said.

JFKIAT Chief Executive Officer Roel Huinink added that T4’s transformation allows JFKIAT to invest in local businesses. “I am looking forward to the arrival of our new local partners at T4, and I am pleased that we will be able to offer our customers even more authentic New York flavors and experiences,” Huinink said.

Many local electeds said the selection of local concessions would reflect the diversity of the world’s boroughs.

“These locally based concessionaires will have menus with a true New York flavor that will be hugely satisfying to international travelers. These concession opportunities will also give a big boost to the local economy and create incredible job opportunities for Queens residents,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said.

Sen. Leroy Comrie added that expanding T4’s concession program is important to ensure that local entrepreneurs have a future role in the airport.

“By bringing in businesses from our communities, especially those owned by people of color, women, and local families. We are building an airport that truly represents the heart of New York City. I look forward to seeing these businesses thrive and serve millions of travelers with the unique flavors and experiences that make our city great,” Comrie said.