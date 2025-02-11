Kuwait Airways joins international lineup at JFK Terminal 6 in 2026

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Kuwait Airways is landing at JFK Terminal 6 (T6).

The airline is the newest and 12th international carrier to choose the new JFK T6 for operations starting in 2026. Kuwait Airways joins Air Canada, Aer Lingus, ANA, Australian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Norse Atlantic Airways, and SWISS as T6’s future airlines. JFK Millenium Partners, the design and development company for T6, announced the news of Kuwait Airway’s newest home in New York on Monday, Feb 10.

Kuwait Airlines has a 40-year relationship with New York airports. It currently operates regular service from JFK Terminal 7 to Kuwait using its state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A330-800 widebody aircraft.

Steve Thody, CEO of JFK Millenium Partners, said that JMP is thrilled that Kuwait Airways has chosen T6 for its future New York operations. “This decision marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Kuwait, which has been a valued T7 airline since 2022,” Thody said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Kuwait’s passengers to our new world-class T6 facilities and continuing to provide them with exceptional service,” he added.

Terminal 6 is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transportation of JFK Airport into a premiere gateway to New York City, including two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, and a new ground transportation center and a brand new, simplified roadway network.

T6 is a two-phased project currently under construction at JFK airport. The first six gates will open in 2026, and full construction completion is expected by 2028. It features 10 gates, nine of which can accommodate widebody aircraft, a state-of-the-art automated baggage system, and one of the longest departure curbs at JFK with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones.

Additional features include multiple airline lounges, a new ground transportation center, and sustainably sourced building materials, including rooftop solar power and LEED sustainability certifications.