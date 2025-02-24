LinkNYC to host Black History tech seminar for seniors in Jamaica Tuesday

LinkNYC partnered with BlackFacts.com this February to showcase Black History Month facts on its kiosks across NYC.

LinkNYC will host an interactive Black History seminar for seniors in Southeast Queens on Tuesday, aiming to bridge the digital divide while celebrating Black heritage.

The public-private initiative behind the world’s largest public Wi-Fi network is working in partnership with BlackFacts.com to host the seminar, which will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Queens Gigabit Center, located within the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center at 166-01 Linden Blvd #1 in Jamaica.

The event will introduce seniors to digital tools that provide access to educational resources on Black history. Participants will use tablets and smartphones to explore curated historical content, empowering them to navigate technology for learning and engagement.

During the seminar, Ken Granderson, founder of BlackFacts.com, will present information on little-known Black American figures through BlackFact’s Hidden Figures ad campaign.

The campaign celebrates Black History Month and has been running on LinkNYC screens citywide since the start of February. BlackFacts is designed to inform audiences about national and international Black public figures, culture, and history by publishing aggregated facts on its website.

LinkNYC kiosks are located throughout New York City, providing locals with access to free Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, access to social services. Additionally, the kiosk displays content such as real-time weather alerts, transit info, public art, and local information.

The city-wide network has more than 17 million Wi-Fi users and has connected over 30 million free phone calls. CityBridge provides all of LinkNYC’s services, and the second-generation offering will deploy thousands of new kiosks, called Link5G, enabled with 5G wireless technology.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to RSVP for this event by emailing linknyc@skdknick.com.