Make the Road New York opens landmark community center in Corona to serve immigrant families

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Make the Road New York (MRNY) officially opened its new 24,000-square-foot community center in Corona on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The center, located at 104-15 Roosevelt Ave., has been years in the making and now serves as a permanent space for immigrant New Yorkers, providing vital resources and community support in an increasingly challenging environment for immigrant communities.

“This space is so important,” said Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents the district. “A place that is welcoming for immigrants, providing everything from legal services to community support, this center is truly incredible. I’m proud to support Make the Road, and it’s a testament to how thoughtful and vibrant this organization is in creating a space for us to come together.”

The new community center is designed to provide the resources necessary for advocacy and support, especially as immigrant families face new federal challenges. In light of the new administration’s recent executive orders, MRNY has stepped up its efforts to educate community members on their rights and mobilize campaigns to protect New Yorkers.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards echoed this sentiment, highlighting the center’s importance in today’s political climate: “In these times, when our immigrant communities face so many fears, it’s critical that we have spaces like this. I was proud to invest $1.8 million into this project. This is a response to those who question our diversity and immigration policies, and today, we send a powerful message to them.”

The community center, designed by Andrea Steele Architecture, aims to reflect the resilience and diversity of the community. With features like private consultation spaces for health and legal services, dedicated childcare areas, and a 300-capacity auditorium, the center offers a dynamic environment for educational and leadership programs. There are also spaces for art, advocacy, and flexible learning areas for both adults and youth.

“Queens is such a diverse community, and this center will help us build power and welcome new members,” said Arline Cruz Escobar, Director of Health Programs at MRNY. “This is a beacon of hope for our community, where people can come, feel protected, and empowered, especially in moments like this with the new administration.”

Council Member Linda Lee, who has worked closely with Make the Road on various projects, expressed excitement about the center’s opening: “This site and this organization will become even more critical in protecting our immigrant communities and ensuring they have access to essential services.”

The new center also features outdoor space, murals, and artwork, making it a cultural hub in addition to a place of advocacy and support. Gisela Vidalle, the architect behind the project, expressed pride in contributing to such a significant resource for the community: “I think it’s a home away from home for many people, and it’s an honor to have been part of bringing it to life.”

For more information on the services offered at the center, visit maketheroadny.org.