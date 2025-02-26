Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Middle Village residents witnessed a spirited debate on Thursday, Feb. 20, as candidates for City Council District 30 vied for their support at the Middle Village Property Owners and Residents Association (MVPOA) meeting, outlining their campaign priorities and vision for the district.

MVPOA President Paul Pogozelski, who is also a candidate in the District 30 race, organized the event for local residents to engage with those vying for office.

The evening was marked by engaging debate, candid remarks, and lively exchanges as Pogozelski, Democratic candidates Dermot Smyth and Phil Wong, and Republican candidate Alicia Vaichunas addressed a range of critical issues affecting the neighborhood.

Pogozelski, who has played a pivotal role in maintaining the MVPOA’s status as a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, took on multiple roles during the evening. He served as the meeting’s organizer while simultaneously presenting his own platform.

Throughout the event, he balanced his dual role by often stepping away from his campaign to engage in discussions about neighborhood concerns, providing residents with a candid and transparent view of his leadership style. However, it was clear that Pogozelski’s presence as a candidate added a charged layer of competition to the proceedings.

At the meeting, Pogozelski highlighted the importance of having candidates interact directly with voters and discuss issues that matter most to them.

“At the end of the day, you need to know who your local representatives are and who you’re voting for,” said Pogozelski.

Dermot Smyth, a public school teacher for over 30 years and a longtime resident of the neighborhood, was the first candidate to present his vision for the future of District 30.

Smyth expressed his determination to bring rational, common-sense solutions to City Hall, leaning on his extensive experience as an educator and former labor leader with the United Federation of Teachers.

“I’m not coming in as a newbie,” Smyth remarked, adding that his deep institutional knowledge and support from across the city would guide his work in City Hall.

Smyth also responded to comments from the audience, including one person who admitted not knowing him.

“You’ve never heard of me? That’s okay. That’s why I’m here,” Smyth said confidently.

Phil Wong spoke about his dedication to preserving the city’s gifted programs and specialized high school admission tests.

Wong, who became director of constituent services and budget for Council Member Robert Holden in 2023, has advocated for public schools for years. He detailed his efforts to oppose the elimination of specialized high school tests and replace them with a lottery or race-based quotas, a policy proposal put forth during former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure.

Alicia Vaichunas took a different approach, emphasizing her experience as deputy chief of staff for Holden. She pledged to fight for the Middle Village community and its surrounding neighborhoods from day one.

Vaichunas also made clear her opposition to the controversial “City of Yes” proposal, which she and Wong argued would harm the local neighborhoods by increasing housing density in residential areas.

Both Vaichunas and Wong are involved in a lawsuit against the proposal, but Pogozelski raised concerns about the transparency of the legal effort and how funds for the lawsuit were being managed.

While Vaichunas and Wong strongly opposed the City of Yes plan, Pogozelski, while also against it, emphasized the need for caution when making donations to the legal cause.

The MVPOA, which faced fines and the threat of dissolution prior to Pogozelski’s leadership, has been under stricter financial scrutiny. He stressed the importance of understanding how donations would be used before committing funds.

An interesting moment during the meeting came when Vaichunas questioned the honesty of Senator Joseph Addabbo, who also attended the event. She asked if Addabbo’s vocal opposition to cannabis legalization was consistent with his previous actions.

Addabbo, who was the only sitting elected official present, has been outspoken in his opposition to the state’s rushed legalization of cannabis, expressing concerns about the effects of the law on public safety.

“We are trying to correct the wrongs here,” Addabbo said. “It was all part of this rushed legal cannabis rollout. I think we were going down the wrong path, or at least a premature path, and I think we should have taken our time.”

Addabbo also discussed other legislative issues, such as the Deadly Driving Bill, which seeks to close a loophole in the law that allows drivers impaired by drugs, including cannabis, to avoid liability in accidents.

Additionally, he talked about efforts to curb the dangers of e-bike use, particularly in neighborhoods like Middle Village.

“We’re also talking to Uber Eats and the other companies that are hiring these drivers to have them understand some of the responsibility, too,” he added.

The evening also touched on local infrastructure concerns, including the IBX line, a project that has faced mixed reactions in the community. While Vaichunas and her supporters took to social media to accuse Pogozelski of copying statements from another meeting, he dismissed these accusations, attributing them to early political attacks.

As the evening concluded, Pogozelski shared a personal reflection about his decision to settle in Middle Village, stressing his deep-rooted connection to the neighborhood.

“In the last couple of years, I moved here from Long Island. I wanted to be in this neighborhood because I wanted to spend more time with my family,” Pogozelski shared.

“I don’t need to be in this neighborhood. I want to be in this neighborhood. I want to do what I was able to do with the hockey league and put that on steroids for the rest of the district. To create a better neighborhood and sense of community.”

The next MVPOA meeting will be held in March, with the specific date to be announced. The association, now in its 92nd year of existence, is also seeking new board members.

Civic-minded residents interested in getting involved are encouraged to contact the MVPOA via email at mvpoa11379@gmail.com or their Facebook page, MiddleVillagePropertyOwners.

Days after this event, Ridgewood priest and Hungry Monk founder Fr. Mike Lopez announced that he was entering the race for the District 30 Council seat.