MTA to launch Queens Bus Network Redesign in two phases, starting June 29

The MTA announced the dates of the first and second phases of the Queens Bus Network Redesign today

The MTA announced the implementation dates for the first and second phases of the Queens Bus Network Redesign on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The first phase of the newly implemented bus network redesign is expected to launch on Sunday, June 29, with the second phase following on Sunday, Aug. 31.

To prepare for the changes, the MTA and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are joining forces to launch a large-scale public outreach campaign to inform transit riders.

New York City Transit (NYCT) and the DOT will begin adding new signage at thousands of bus stops throughout Queens, advising customers that the redesigned bus network will be implemented this summer. The signs will feature QR codes that provide more information about the new routes, destinations, and benefits of the new program.

Bus riders can expect advisory signage about the bus network redesign implemented as early as this week. For example, Get-A-Ride inserts will be replaced with brightly colored inserts alerting them that bus routes will change in the summer of 2025 at respective locations.

A list of bus routes under their respective start dates will be published on the project webpage at a later date.

The public outreach campaign will include multilingual aspects of digital, print, in-person meetings, and social media posts to inform bus riders about the redesign’s implementation.

Outreach efforts will continue after the redesign implementation to provide trip guidance to riders that reflect the changes in effect. As the effective dates approach, bus riders will receive brochures outlining the redesign, and NYCT staff will be deployed to key locations throughout the borough to answer questions. Information on these outreach efforts will be announced at a later date.

In a press release, MTA and DOT officials emphasized the importance of informing transit riders as soon as possible for a smooth implementation of the Queens Bus Network Redesign.

“While 84% of Queens bus riders will continue to use the same bus stop, there are new routes, expanded hours of operation, greater service frequency, and changes in stop patterns – this is the time to learn if and how your commute is changing and tell a friend,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

Frank Annicaro, NYC Transit senior vice president, added that, due to the borough’s size and the number of bus routes, it is essential to implement the Queens Bus Network Redesign in two parts.

“Focusing on major corridors and transit hubs, along with routes that will first see changes in June, a few Queens bus riders will begin to see signage at their stops sooner than others. We’re excited to get this outreach started and let Queens bus riders know better bus service is on the way,” Annicaro said.

“A majority of Queens commuters rely on public transportation every day, and starting this summer, bus riders will get to experience an enhanced, efficient, and modern bus network, holistically designed for the future, not the past,” added DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

In January, the MTA Board unanimously approved the Queen Bus Network Redesign, which includes changes to improve all route types, including Local, Limited, Select Bus Service, and Express bus service, and introduces new Rush routes.

Before the MTA Board approved the Queens Bus Network Redesign, the city agency held a final hearing on the proposed plan on Jan 22. The hearing covered an overview of the Proposed Final Plan Addendum and frequently asked questions by bus customers and other stakeholders.