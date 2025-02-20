New Forest Hills condo The Austin offers luxury residences starting at $814K

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A new six-story luxury condominium, The Austin, has opened its doors at 78-29 Austin St. in Forest Hills.

The Austin features 98 residences, ranging in size from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units, as well as townhouses and penthouses. These include one-bedroom condos starting at $814,000, one-bedroom condos with home offices starting at $928,400, two-bedroom condos starting at $1,226,500, three-bedroom condos starting at $1,582,075 and townhouses starting at $2,455,538.

Amenities available to residents at The Austin include a junior Olympic rooftop pool offering panoramic city views, a terrace seating area by the pool, a rooftop screening garden for watching films under the night sky, a pickleball court, a package room, storage units, a music room, a spa featuring a sauna and cold plunge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with an indoor basketball court and yoga studio, a zen garden, a resident’s lounge, a library with a fireplace, a business center and a children’s playroom.

Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with an outdoor dining area with barbecue grills, a live-in superintendent, full-time concierge services ranging from housekeeping to personal training, and on-site parking. Not only is the building pet-friendly, but it also has a pet spa on hand.

Almost every residence has private outdoor spaces, including balconies or backyards. Every condo has herringbone wood floors, Scavolini kitchens outfitted with Viking appliances, Porcelanosa spa-inspired bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling triple-paned windows that help bring in natural light while also soundproofing the units.

In addition to attempting to bring Manhattan-style luxury and resort-inspired living to Forest Hills, The Austin also offers excellent views of the aforementioned borough from its townhouses and penthouses. It is also just a 30-minute drive from The Austin to Manhattan.

While the Forest Hills community has a strong reputation for single-family homes and suburban charm, The Austin provides something new to the neighborhood. This condominium aims to deliver a serene, leafy vibe to residents of Forest Hills without the upkeep of traditional homeownership.

The condominium is also LEED Gold, meaning it has achieved an advanced level of sustainable design, adopting some of the best practices when it comes to sustainability. It is Energy Star-certified as well, meaning it has met the strict energy proficiency standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Modern Spaces is the exclusive sales and marketing team for The Austin and is now offering these luxury condominiums to prospective buyers. To learn more, click here.