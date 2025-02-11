New York legislators propose bills to protect students from rising harassment and antisemitism on college campuses

Students hold a rally in support of Israel and demand greater protection from anti-semitism on campus at Columbia University last year . (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

In response to rising rates of antisemitism and discrimination on college campuses, a group of New York state legislators introduced a new package of bills on Monday aimed at protecting students from harassment and bias.

The legislation, which targets colleges and universities across the state, was announced by Assembly Members Nily Rozic and Micah Lasher and state Senators Leroy Comrie and Toby Ann Stavisky, who are working together to safeguard students of all identities.

The legislative package comprises two key bills designed to tackle campus harassment and promote a safer, more inclusive environment for all students. The first bill, the Assuring College Campus and Educational Safety and Support (ACCESS) Act, is sponsored by Comrie in the Senate and Lasher in the Assembly. The ACCESS Act requires colleges and universities to implement clear rules prohibiting discriminatory harassment, establish reporting and investigation mechanisms, and take steps to prevent unaffiliated individuals from engaging in discriminatory actions on campus.

“Every student deserves to learn in an environment free from harassment, discrimination, and fear,” said Comrie, who represents the 14th Senatorial District of Queens, encompassing portions of Jamaica, Cambria Heights, Queens Village, Hollis, St. Albans, Laurelton, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Hillcrest and Kew Gardens. “The ACCESS Act strengthens protections for students by holding educational institutions accountable for ensuring a safe and inclusive atmosphere for all.”

The ACCESS Act also makes it easier for the New York State Division of Human Rights, the State Attorney General, or individual students to take legal action under New York State’s Human Rights Law against schools that fail to address discriminatory harassment. The legal standard for these claims would be aligned with the protections offered to employees in the workplace, a move aimed at holding educational institutions accountable for maintaining safe environments.

“Every student deserves to feel safe and secure on campus, but for far too many, that is not the reality today,” said Lasher, who represents Assembly District 69 in Manhattan. “The ACCESS Act is intended to push colleges and universities to be more proactive in preventing and responding to incidents of harassment and discrimination – not just antisemitism, but hate and bias of all kinds. The State of New York must use every tool at its disposal to protect our kids, and that’s what we are doing with this legislation.”

The second bill in the package, sponsored by Stavisky in the Senate and Rozic in the Assembly, mandates that every college and university in New York State appoint a dedicated Title VI Coordinator. This role would ensure compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by promoting equal access to education and services for students regardless of race, color, or national origin. The legislation aims to reinforce the fundamental right to an education free from discrimination and bias.

“In the face of rising discrimination and harassment on college campuses, we must take decisive action to protect students of all backgrounds,” said Rozic, who represents New York’s 25th District, which spans the Eastern portion of Queens, including the communities of Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston. “By ensuring every New York college and university has a dedicated Title VI Coordinator, we are reinforcing the fundamental right to an education free from bias and intimidation.”

Stavisky, who represents NY State Senate District 16 encompassing Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Forest Hills, Elmhurst, Murray Hill, Rego Park, Bayside, and Queensboro Hill, added that a student has a right to feel safe and free from acts of discrimination. “By requiring colleges to have a Title VI Coordinator, we will ensure that there is someone in charge. The college will be able to evaluate the problem and respond appropriately,” she said.

The proposed legislation comes in the wake of increasing incidents of antisemitism, particularly following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 118 hate crimes were reported at colleges and universities in New York in 2022. A study by the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies revealed that three out of the twelve institutions with the highest levels of antisemitism in the nation are located in New York State.

In addition to rising antisemitism, a 2023 report by the Lumina Foundation highlighted the prevalence of discrimination against Black students, with over one-fifth of Black students reporting frequent or occasional discrimination on campus. More than a quarter of Black students at schools with low diversity reported feeling physically unsafe.

The legislation has been supported by several advocacy organizations, including the UJA-Federation, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and StandWithUs. These groups have expressed their approval of the bills as crucial steps toward fostering safer campuses for Jewish and pro-Israel students, as well as all students who may face discrimination.

“UJA-Federation of New York thanks Assemblymembers Lasher and Rozic and Senators Comrie and Stavisky for their commitment to ensuring college students are protected from hateful actions, harassment, or bias,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation. “These complementary bills will create a safer and more welcoming environment for Jewish students.”

Community members and other elected officials have also voiced their support for the bills, citing the need to address discrimination at the root and ensure campuses are places where all students can thrive. Assembly Member’s Jeffrey Dinowitz and Simcha Eichenstein both expressed their strong support for the legislation, emphasizing that it is critical to create a learning environment that prioritizes safety and inclusion.

“As a strong advocate for student safety and equal rights, I fully support the ACCESS Act to strengthen protections against harassment and discrimination on college campuses,” said Dinowitz. “No student should feel unsafe or excluded because of their identity, and it is our responsibility to ensure that educational institutions uphold the highest standards of safety, inclusion, and accountability.”

With these new bills, lawmakers are aiming to respond to growing concerns about harassment on college campuses while also promoting a culture of inclusion and respect for all students, regardless of their background. If passed, the legislation will empower students, improve campus environments, and ensure educational institutions take proactive steps to prevent discrimination and harassment.