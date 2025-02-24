Why wait until St. Patrick’s Day to raise a pint when the festivities have already begun? New York City Beer Week is in full swing, running through March 2, bringing a citywide celebration of craft beer to over 40 breweries—including plenty of exciting events in Queens.

This annual showcase of local brewing talent offers beer lovers a chance to sample exclusive releases, enjoy brewery tours, and take part in unique events ranging from trivia nights to beer-pairing dinners. Queens, home to some of the city’s most beloved breweries, is a major player in the festivities, with standout spots like SingleCut Beersmiths, Fifth Hammer Brewing Company, and Alewife Brewing, pouring special selections and hosting lively gatherings.

Beyond the beer, expect games, prizes, and collaborative brews featuring Queens-based favorites. Whether you’re a casual drinker or a die-hard craft beer enthusiast, NYC Beer Week is the perfect excuse to explore the borough’s thriving brewery scene while supporting local businesses.

With just a week left to soak up the fun, now’s the time to plan your brewery visits. Here are some must-attend events happening in Queens and around the city before Beer Week wraps up—

Game Night with Finback at The Local

Wed., Feb. 26, 5-9 p.m.

66-75 Selfridge St., Forest Hills

Finback, a Long Island City-based brewery, is hosting a game night at The Local in Forest Hills, a beer bar with delicious burgers, wings, sandwiches, and more. Finback beer will be the star of the evening, but the space has a selection of over 200 cans and bottles and nine craft beers on tap. Some board games will be available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own bar-friendly board games.

KCBC and Pink Book Society Presents: Dynamite Evolution Beer Launch at The Bier & Cheese Collective

Wed., Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m.

35-11 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Kings County Brewing Company (KCBC), a Brooklyn-based beer company, is partnering up with Astoria’s beloved and delicious Bier and Cheese Collective. The event will feature a beer tasting of their latest IPA, Dynamite Evolution, and a cheese tasting to complement the newest beer they launched.

KCBC X Garvies Point at Tap House

Thurs., Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m.

72-07 Austin St., Forest Hills

KCBC is back in Queens with Glen Cove-based brewery Garvies Point for an evening of showing off their best and latest beer in Forest Hills. Stop by and try out their offerings with a friend or go solo and enjoy meeting fellow beer lovers.

Finback Opening Bash Post Hang and Bingo at NY Beer Dispensary

Sun., Feb. 23 3-7 p.m.

223 W. 14 St., Manhattan

Finback is celebrating the launch of its newest IPA, Daily Catch, available for customers to buy all year. Try their latest beer and enjoy an afternoon of playing bingo at this fun and laid-back weekend event.

Rockaway x Beer Run Harlem at Rockaway Brewing

Tues., Feb., 25

6-8:30 p.m.

3604 Broadway, Manhattan

Rockaway Brewing is a Long Island City-based brewery that’s collaborating with fellow brewery, Beer Run Harlem. The event will feature tastings of the breweries’ latest and best beer for a perfect way to spend a weekday evening with friends.

Trivia with Finback at Covenhoven

Tues., Feb. 25, 9-10:45 p.m.

730 Classon Ave., Brooklyn

Switch up your weeknight routine and enjoy a trivia night sponsored by Finback. The night will feature three Finback draft lines, beer specials, and the chance for winning teams to win prizes.

Rockaway Brewing at Beer Table Penn Station

Wed., Feb. 26, 5-7 p.m.

87 E 42nd St., Manhattan

Get off the Penn Station stop on your way home and visit Beer Table for a tasting of one of Rockaway Brewing’s latest IPA, Hawaiian Pizza. The hazy IPA has flavors of pineapple, reduced plums, and a scent of tomato paste. Give your happy hour a great start at this fun event, which will also feature other beers and IPAs from the LIC-based brewery.

Rockaway Brewing at Craft+Carry

Thurs., Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.

445 Albee Square W., Brooklyn

This beer tasting will feature IPAs such as Vacation Zone Pale Ale and more of Rockaway Brewing’s tasty offerings. It is a perfect pre-weekend occasion for beer tasting, meeting new people, and enjoying the company of fellow beer lovers.