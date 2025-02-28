Ozone Park woman found dead outside home; suspect charged with murder: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 64-year-old woman was found dead in front of her Ozone Park home Thursday in what police have ruled as a homicide.

Police received a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 27 that a woman was in need of help in the vicinity of 103rd Avenue and 105th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered Juliet Kashidas-Singh, 64, unconscious and unresponsive in front of 104-16 103rd Ave. Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.

The NYPD did not state how she died but declared the incident a homicide.

Police arrested 40-year-old Francisco Sevilla, of 106-63 97th St., in connection with Kashidas-Singh’s death. Sevilla was taken into custody at 1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, within the confines of the 106th Precinct, and charged with first-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A neighbor, reacting to the incident, described the police presence as unusual for the area. “I came out to get ready to go to work, and I saw this massive response by the NYPD. I figured something was up,” the resident said.

Another local resident, expressing shock, stated, “My family has been here a long time. We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.