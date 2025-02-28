Quantcast
Police & Fire

Ozone Park woman found dead outside home; suspect charged with murder: NYPD

By Lloyd Mitchell and QNS Team Posted on
ozone park
A woman was found dead outside 104-14 103 Ave. in Ozone Park Thursday evening.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 64-year-old woman was found dead in front of her Ozone Park home Thursday in what police have ruled as a homicide.

Police received a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 27 that a woman was in need of help in the vicinity of 103rd Avenue and 105th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered Juliet Kashidas-Singh, 64, unconscious and unresponsive in front of 104-16 103rd Ave. Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.

The NYPD did not state how she died but declared the incident a homicide.

Detectives from the 106 Precinct, Crime Scene Detectives, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Medical Examiners were on site. Photos by Lloyd Mitchell

Police arrested 40-year-old Francisco Sevilla, of 106-63 97th St., in connection with Kashidas-Singh’s death. Sevilla was taken into custody at 1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, within the confines of the 106th Precinct, and charged with first-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A neighbor, reacting to the incident, described the police presence as unusual for the area. “I came out to get ready to go to work, and I saw this massive response by the NYPD. I figured something was up,” the resident said.

Another local resident, expressing shock, stated, “My family has been here a long time. We’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

About the Author

Czarinna Andres

I am the Editor-in-Chief at Schneps Media overseeing Queens publications such as the Queens Courier, TimesLedger, Ridgewood Times, BORO magazine, and digital platforms QNS and Queens Post. Reach me at candres@schnepsmedia.com.

Related Articles

More from Around New York