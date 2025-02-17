Photos: Queens Botanical Garden hosts Lunar New Year celebration

Attendees of the Lunar New Year celebration at Queens Botanical Garden watch the lion dances.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing held a special Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The celebration featured lion dances, cultural performances, food and drinks, arts and crafts and a vendor fair. Admission to the event was free and accessible to everyone.

Some of the notable attendees on hand for the event included Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and New York State Senator Jessica Ramos.

This year’s Lunar New Year celebrated the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, enlightenment and longevity.