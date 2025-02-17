Quantcast
Photos: Queens Botanical Garden hosts Lunar New Year celebration

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
Attendees of the Lunar New Year celebration at Queens Botanical Garden watch the lion dances.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing held a special Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Attendees enjoy the Lunar New Year celebration at Queens Botanical Garden. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The celebration featured lion dances, cultural performances, food and drinks, arts and crafts and a vendor fair. Admission to the event was free and accessible to everyone.

Some of the notable attendees on hand for the event included Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and New York State Senator Jessica Ramos.

Congresswoman Grace Meng at Queens Botanical Garden’s Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
State Senator Jessica Ramos at Queens Botanical Garden’s Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This year’s Lunar New Year celebrated the Year of the Snake, symbolizing wisdom, enlightenment and longevity.

