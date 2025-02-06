Port Authority announces record-breaking 2024 travel numbers at Tri-State airports

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) announced that the region’s major airports have shattered multiple travel records in 2024.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, PANYNJ revealed that 2024 was the busiest year on record for its commercial airports, including John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), Newark Liberty International (EWR), and New York Stewart International (SWF).

The four airports surpassed previous travel records, handling 149.9 million passengers in 2024, compared to 143.8 million in 2023. The year also marked a surge in international travel, surpassing the pre-pandemic high set in 2019.

International travel reached a record-breaking 52.3 million passengers in 2024, exceeding the 50.9 million international travelers in 2019. Domestic travel, totaling 93.6 million passengers, came close to the 94.2 million domestic travelers in 2023.

December 2024 also set a new milestone, becoming the busiest December in Port Authority airport history. In total, 12.5 million passengers flew through the agency’s airports that month, a 5% increase over the previous December record set in 2023.

The peak holiday travel period from Dec. 21, 2024, to Jan. 2, 2025, saw 5.5 million passengers, making it the busiest Christmas/New Year travel period on record. This marked a 7% increase from the previous high set in 2023.

Airport Redevelopment Fuels Growth in Travel and Tourism

This surge in air travel coincides with PANYNJ’s $30 billion airport redevelopment initiative, which has bolstered construction and tourism across New York and New Jersey. The investments include the ongoing redevelopment of JFK airport, which encompasses the $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One, which broke ground in 2022, a new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which broke ground in February 2023, and the $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), which is completed.

Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, and British Airways, which relocated to Terminal 8, was completed in November 2022. In addition to privately financed new and expanded terminals, the Port Authority is investing $3.9 billion in capital funds at JFK for infrastructure, including a new simplified roadway network, a ground transportation center, airfield improvements, and utilities and electrical substations.

At LaGuardia, the comprehensive plan to construct a whole new airport has been completed, with the full opening of Terminal B in 2020 and Delta Air Lines’ new Terminal C opening in 2022. The new Atrium Conference and Business Center at LaGuardia opened in fall 2023.

As for Newark Liberty, the PANYNJ completed a redevelopment project beginning with the brand-new Terminal A.

In October 2024, the PANYNJ unveiled the EWR Vision Plan, which included a full reimagining of the airport, including modern terminals and infrastructure, better roadway networks, and a redesigned taxiway to accommodate more aircraft and reduce delays.

PANYNJ is currently moving forward on a full replacement of Newark’s AirTrain system, along with the EWR Station Access project to increase airport and public transit access for underserved Newark and Elizabeth communities.