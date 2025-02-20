Finding inspiration in self-doubt: How a Queens artist is redefining his creative process

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Almost a year since the release of his genre-spanning album Imposter Syndrome, Queens-based artist and producer Ian Su reflects on the project’s success, his creative journey and the challenges of balancing his involvement in two bands: Collidescope and The Polynomials.

The album’s title comes from a deeply personal place, with Su explaining how he often wrestled with feelings of self-doubt despite the excitement of performing live. “We played 15 shows in the last half of 2023: some big, some really bad. But no matter where we were, I would always come off stage on a high,” he said. “But the next morning, I’d be thinking, ‘Does anyone actually respect me? Did they really mean it when they said, ‘Great show’?”

Over time, Su realized he had to embrace these doubts rather than let them consume him. “It’s always going to be there, but I’ve learned to ignore it because I know I belong in this scene,” he said. The record reflects this journey, with songs that alternate between seeking validation and unapologetically owning his creative voice.

Imposter Syndrome blends a wide range of genres, from the disco-infected grooves of “Rhythm” to the early 2000s rock energy of “OMW.” Su credits his inspiration and approach to artists like The 1975 and Corey Wong. “Notes on a Conditional Form by The 1975 changed my life,” he said. “That album jumps around genres, and I’ve always wanted my records to be like that; I don’t care if a rock song follows a ballad. I just want to put everything I love into 12 songs.”

Juggling creative roles in two bands presents its challenges, with there lying a clear distinction in the way he approaches each project. “When I write for The Polynomials, I’m usually alone, producing as I go. With Collidescope, it’s collaborative and we write together in the room,” he said. “That dynamic makes it less pressured and more about finding a collective sound.”

This collaborative spirit is something Su values deeply. “I don’t want it to sound like just me. I want it to sound like everyone is involved,” he shares. “Seeing others light up with ideas pushes the music to new and unexpected places.”

Su’s journey into music production began during his teenage years, inspired by watching videos of FINNEAS producing Billie Eilish’s music in a bedroom studio. “I thought, if he can do it there, so can I,” Su recalls. “During the pandemic, I brought my amp into my room and just started experimenting.”

After moving into a bigger apartment in 2023, Su took the opportunity to rethink and redesign his bedroom studio, affectionately called the “SUDIO,” where he prioritizes simplicity over excess gear. “It’s a place for my friends to make music without the pressure of time or money,” Su says.

The space itself plays a vital role in his creative process. “It inspires me more than any professional studio I’ve been to,” he said. “Even the way that light hits my room at different times of the day pushes me to make different kinds of music.” As much as it shapes Su’s production style, recording in an apartment isn’t without its challenges. “Construction noise can knock a session to the ground,” he admits, though recording direct guitars and synthesizers offers a reliable solution. “My philosophy has always been to get an idea from my head to a physical piece of music as fast as possible,” he said. “I’ll jump from vocals to mixing guitars without overthinking mic placements—I just want to record, record, record.”

Now studying music technology at City College, Su emphasizes that while education has given him useful skills and connections, much of his growth has come from self-driven experimentation. “At the end of the day, I just want to be on stage playing music with my friends,” he said.

Queens’ vibrant music scene has played a significant role in shaping Su’s creative approach. “Just walking around the city clears my mind and sparks ideas,” he shares. “I’ll hear sounds or see things that inspire me to write.” The local scene’s supportive network of musicians has also fueled his passion. “There’s a real sense of community here,” Su said. “Seeing other bands push boundaries and create amazing music constantly motivates me.”

Reflecting on his extensive performances in 2023, Su recalls the highs and learning experiences from playing a wide variety of shows. “Some were great, some were rough, but each one taught me something,” he said. One of his favorite moments came from an impromptu jam session during a rehearsal with Collidescope. “We were just messing around, and suddenly everyone lit up… the energy was electric. That turned into one of our favorite live tracks.”

As for his ambitions, Su hopes to maintain a balance between recording and performing. “My dream career is surviving off making a record one year and touring the next,” he said. Despite the challenges of the music industry, he remains optimistic. “I’m content with where I am, but I’m always chasing growth.”

Whether it’s through The Polynomials, Collidescope, or his solo ventures, Ian Su’s journey reflects a fearless approach to creativity, fueled by collaboration, resilience and a deep love for music. His ability to channel vulnerability into his art makes Imposter Syndrome a testament to his evolving artistry and an inspiring listen for anyone who has ever felt like they didn’t belong.

*John Segreto is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.