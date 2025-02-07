Two Queens basketball coaches named as semi-finalists for 2025 Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year award

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two outstanding basketball coaches from Astoria have been named semi-finalists for the prestigious Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year award presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

Lindsay Colbus, a passionate Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) coach, and Akil Kumar, an experienced high school coach and educator, have both made significant impacts on their athletes and communities, earning them recognition for their exceptional leadership, mentorship, and dedication to youth development.

Colbus, who coaches for a local Queens CYO basketball team, is known for balancing the challenges of a full-time job and raising her children, all while dedicating herself to inspiring young athletes.

Colbus draws from her own life experiences, particularly her role as the mother of a son battling Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a rare genetic condition. These personal challenges have shaped her coaching philosophy, and she instills values such as teamwork, perseverance, and pride in her players, helping them navigate obstacles both on and off the court.

Beyond her coaching efforts, Colbus founded ‘Kids of Queens,’ a purpose-driven streetwear brand aimed at empowering local children facing their own struggles. Inspired by the kids of New York City, the brand encourages youth to overcome adversity, take pride in their roots, and develop a strong sense of community.

Meanwhile, as a seasoned high school and local basketball coach, Kumar has dedicated over a decade to nurturing athletes and helping them realize their potential.

As a NYC-licensed Physical Education teacher, Kumar has built a reputation for his ability to lead both successful varsity PSAL sports teams and professional development programs for physical educators throughout New York State. His commitment to inspiring others to embrace fitness and self-confidence has left a lasting impact on students and athletes alike.

Kumar is also the co-founder of ‘Matrix Sports,’ a program designed to promote inclusivity and growth among children of all athletic abilities.

Through Matrix, Kumar provides a supportive environment where kids develop physical, basketball, and cognitive skills and grow in confidence and social abilities. The program’s holistic approach empowers children to become well-rounded individuals on and off the court.

The Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year program, presented by HSS, celebrates coaches who go above and beyond to make a positive impact in their communities. Each year, the Knicks and HSS recognize coaches who demonstrate qualities of commitment, dedication, integrity, mentorship, and community service initiatives. The HSS location in Queens is located at 176-60 Union Turnpike, Suite 190 in Fresh Meadows.

Both Colbus and Kumar have embodied these qualities throughout their careers, earning them spots as semi-finalists in this year’s award competition. Fifteen nominees will be chosen, with two finalists each receiving $5,000.

The overall Coach of the Year will be awarded $20,000 and represent the Knicks in the Junior NBA’s National Coach of the Year Program.

Colbus and Kumar have proven invaluable pillars of the Queens basketball community through their dedication to excellence, community service, and mentorship. Their work inspires a new generation of young athletes, making them deserving candidates for the Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year award.