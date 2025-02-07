Crunching the Queens crime numbers: Rapes rise while robberies and grand larcenies decline

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Reported rapes across both northern and southern Queens are on the rise during the 28-day period ending on Feb. 2, compared to the same period of time the previous year. However, robberies and grand larcenies have undergone significant declines across both northern and southern Queens.

Northern and southern Queens have experienced the exact same year-over-year change in rapes. Across the 28-day period, both parts of the borough have seen 80% increases in cases, from 10 in 2024 to 18 in 2025.

In northern Queens, both the 109th Precinct, which covers Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace, and the 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona, saw the biggest jumps in rapes. Reported cases rose in the 109th Precinct from none last year to three this year and in the 115th Precinct from two last year to five this year.

In southern Queens the 101st Precinct, which oversees Far Rockaway and Bayswater, and the 103rd Precinct, which oversees Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood and Jamaica, had the largest jumps. The 101st Precinct saw reported rapes rise from one last year to three this year, while the 103rd Precinct had an increase from two last year to four this year.

Robberies and grand larcenies both dropped heavily in both northern and southern Queens. This trend is especially notable for robberies, which was trending in the opposite direction during the previous crime stat report.

Robberies in northern Queens went down 46.1% over the 28-day period ending Feb. 2, from 167 cases in 2024 to 90 in 2025. The 115th Precinct experienced the biggest decrease in cases among the eight northern Queens precincts. Reported robberies there fell from 31 last year to 12 this year.

Southern Queens saw similar downward trends in robberies over the same period of time, with cases having gone down 24.8%, from 105 in 2024 to 79 in 2025. The 101st Precinct had the sharpest decline in cases among the eight southern Queens precincts, with reported robberies there dropping from 13 last year to 4 this year.

Grand larcenies went down in northern Queens by 35.9% during the 28-day period, compared to the previous year, from 563 cases in 2024 to 361 in 2025. The 109th Precinct had by far the most significant drop in cases. Reported grand larcenies there plummeted from 119 last year to 57 this year.

Southern Queens experienced a more modest drop in grand larcenies over the same period of time. Cases there fell 18.7% year-over-year, from 268 in 2024 to 218 in 2025. The 102nd Precinct, which covers Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and Ozone Park, saw the largest drop in grand larcenies. Reported cases there went down from 30 last year to 19 this year.

Throughout the 28-day period, the number of major crimes, which include, murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of vehicles—declined significantly across both northern and southern Queens. Major crimes in northern Queens dropped 23.16%, from 1,252 in 2024 to 962 in 2025, while southern Queens has experienced an 11,73% decline, from 810 last year to 715. this year.