Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two of Queens’ most popular food festivals are in the running for USA Today’s Best City Food Festival, and time is running out for New Yorkers to cast their votes.

Queens Night Market and EEEEEATSCON New York have both been nominated in the national competition, which recognizes the top food festivals across the country. With final voting closing on March 3 at noon ET, Queens has the chance to showcase its culinary excellence on a national stage.

The contest, organized by USA Today’s 10Best, features food festivals from across the U.S., all selected by a panel of culinary experts. The public will decide the winner, and Queens’ dual nominations highlight the borough’s reputation as a food lover’s paradise.

Queens Night Market: A celebration of global cuisine and community

Returning for its 10th season this April, Queens Night Market is a Saturday night open-air festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The event is known for its affordability, with a $5-6 price cap on food items, ensuring accessibility for both vendors and attendees. It features a diverse mix of local small businesses, serving cuisines from more than 90 countries, and also includes live cultural performances, artists, and makers.

Founder John Wang launched the market in 2015 with a mission to celebrate Queens’ rich cultural diversity while supporting independent food entrepreneurs. Over the years, the event has become a staple of the borough, drawing thousands of visitors each weekend. “Restaurants in Queens, for the majority, are mom-and-pop, very often newer immigrant families that are doing something that they know they can do to support their family,” said Wang in previous interviews.

Queens Night Market will officially open its 2024 season on April 13, running every Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight through October 26.

EEEEEATSCON New York: A modern take on the food festival

Held annually at Forest Hills Stadium, EEEEEATSCON New York brings together top chefs, influencers, and food lovers for a trend-driven culinary experience. The festival, organized by The Infatuation, features an impressive lineup of restaurant pop-ups, exclusive food collaborations, and panel discussions with industry leaders.

Unlike traditional food festivals, EEEEEATSCON focuses on food trends and experiential dining, creating a space for sponsored activations and interactive experiences that highlight innovation in the culinary world. Past events have featured celebrity chefs, food influencers, and exclusive dishes from buzzworthy restaurants.

This year’s EEEEEATSCON New York is set to take place in October at Forest Hills Stadium, attracting food enthusiasts from across the city and beyond.

Queens has already proven itself a culinary powerhouse in USA Today’s food rankings. Earlier this year, Astoria’s Tootles & French was named Best New Restaurant in the U.S., further solidifying the borough’s reputation as a top-tier food destination.

With two Queens food festivals in the running for Best City Food Festival, a win would highlight the borough’s continued influence on the national food scene.

Voting for USA Today’s Best City Food Festival closes on March 3 at noon ET. Supporters can cast their votes once per day for both Queens Night Market and EEEEEATSCON New York. The top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 12.

To cast a vote, click here or visit USA Today’s 10Best website.