‘This is another attack on New York’ — Queens democrats rally against Trump’s effort to kill congestion pricing

Elected officials across Queens have condemned President Donald Trump after the Trump Administration moved to end federal approval for congestion pricing Wednesday.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed Gov. Kathy Hochul in a letter that he would rescind the federal approval of the congestion pricing program, describing the toll as “a slap in the face to working-class Americans.”

“Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few,” Duffy wrote in the letter to Hochul, according to CNN.

Duffy did not indicate a specific date when the Trump Administration intended to end the program.

Congestion pricing, which came into effect on Jan. 5 after Hochul signed the toll into law last November, currently charges motorists a toll of $9 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Advocates for the program have cited improvements in travel time and congestion since the toll was introduced, pointing to MTA data showing that one million vehicles were in the Congestion Relief Zone in the three weeks after Jan. 5.

Trump, meanwhile, took credit for the move in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, declaring that New York had been “saved” and appearing to refer to himself as a “king.”



“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD,” Trump wrote. “Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING.”

The official White House X account also appeared to refer to Trump as a king shortly after the move to end congestion pricing, posting Trump’s Truth Social quote alongside an edited photograph of Trump wearing a crown.

Hochul has since stated that New York is “in a fight” to save congestion pricing and promised that the city would “not back down.” Hochul also criticized Trump after the President appeared to call himself a king, stating that New York has not served a king in over 200 years.

A number of Queens officials also expressed outrage after Trump’s Administration moved to end the program on Wednesday, describing efforts to end congestion pricing as “another attack on New York.” Several elected officials across Queens also pledged to fight the move and supported the MTA for immediately challenging the order in federal court.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards pointed to a number of court decisions that have upheld the legality of congestion pricing and described the toll as environmentally smart and fiscally responsible. Richards questioned whether Trump has an alternative plan to fund subway station improvements and MTA projects, which were due to be covered by the proceeds of the new toll.

“From reducing car traffic, carbon emissions and air pollution in Manhattan to raising badly needed funds for mass transit improvements here in Queens, congestion pricing is a success in the short-term and will be a game-changer for the long-term health of our city,” Richards said in a statement. “I emphatically stand with Governor Hochul, the MTA and all our partners in defense of this program.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez has described Trump’s efforts to halt congestion pricing as “blatant overreach.” She also criticized Trump’s Truth Social post describing himself as a king.

“Created by NYC & NYS leaders, this program has passed multiple legal tests & is crucial for cutting traffic, funding transit, & improving air quality. Trump is no king, and we’ll defeat this in court,” Velazquez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas pledged to fight the Trump Administration over the move to end congestion pricing, accusing Trump of disregarding the New York transit system.

“Another chaotic demonstration by Trump of his disregard for New Yorkers and our public transit system,” Gonzalez-Rojas said in a post on X. “Congestion pricing is working and has withstood legal challenges several times over. We will fight this!”

Assembly Member Claire Valdez praised the MTA for challenging the move to end congestion pricing in federal court and described the President as a “clown” and a “bully.”

“I’m glad to see the MTA stand up to this bully and clown president by filing a lawsuit on behalf of the millions of working-class New Yorkers who need safe streets, clean air, speedy emergency vehicles, and a functional subway,” Valdez said in a statement. “Congestion pricing is working, and it’s popular. I plan to fight attempts to overturn it just like I plan to fight the rest of Trump’s terror agenda.”

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani described Trump’s move to end congestion pricing as “illegal,” stating that the measure is funding urgent upgrades to New York’s subway system.

“Trump thinks his attack on congestion pricing is a win for the working class. He’s dead wrong,” Mamdani wrote on X. “NYC public transit needs urgent upgrades—funded by congestion pricing—so working families can get their kids to school and head to work. Trump’s move is illegal and must be fought.”