Queens’ most influential and iconic Power Women celebrated at the esteemed annual ceremony

For over thirty years, Schneps Media has been creating a network of extraordinary Power Women and celebrating those who make Queens a thriving and vibrant place to work and live.

Victoria Schneps started this journey in 1994 with just one newspaper, The Queens Courier, which she launched from her living room. Today, her visionary leadership has expanded to include over 10 media outlets under the Schneps Media umbrella.

Upon noticing the lack of recognition for women at male-dominated awards events, Schneps decided to take action. Thus, Power Women of Queens was born as a platform to honor and unite female trailblazers across a wide range of industries.

This year’s Power Women ceremony, which took place on Feb. 27 at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, brought together the most inspirational female leaders that Queens has to offer. Along with the new 2025 Power Women, many honorees returned to be honored and named as ‘ICONs.’

Starting at 5 p.m., a VIP Power Hour where each honoree was interviewed by Director of Events Toni Cimino to help the honorees learn more about each other. It also gave honorees an opportunity to meet one another and network before the rest of the guests arrived. The honorees joined the guests for an ultimate networking cocktail party where honorees and guests connected and built relationships before heading into the high-energy award ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Camp Rise Up was the local cause for the event with 100% of the raffle proceeds going to the camp.

Camp Rise Up is a summer camp for homeless teens that combines social-emotional learning and recreation to build self-esteem, life skills, and relationships while addressing critical mental health issues.

Monica Morales, an Emmy Award-winning reporter for PIX11, the groundbreaking news station in New York, was the Mistress of Ceremonies and co-hosted with Eliabeth Schneps Aloni SVP Events at Schneps Media. They called up each honoree one by one to dance down the red carpet and collect their award.

One of the returning honorees being recognized as an ICON at the event was Nancy Martinez, Executive Director at New York Career Training School, LLC. Martinez expressed her deep gratitude for the award and congratulated her fellow honorees.

“It has big significance (to be honored as an ICON). It shows that someone nominated me, and they say that I’m non-stop. For the last 20 years, I’ve been working hard to help my community – especially in vocational training,” she explained.

Trish Gathers, president and CEO at The Carmelite System, was another influential leader who was awarded the ICON title during the ceremony.

Gathers remarked that it was amazing to be in the same room as a group of women so dedicated to helping others in the community, especially those who help the struggling or marginalized.

She also reflected on a time in her career when a man asked her what it felt like to hit the glass ceiling.

“It was a wake-up call for me. I realized that I was not in the right place. At that time, I was only really a director, so I had the courage to say, ‘Okay, I need to move on.’ Now, I’m the CEO of a new organization, and I’m very proud of it,” Gathers said.

“When you have people who place obstacles in front of you, it can sometimes be a wake-up call to let you know that you need to change your path a little bit.”

Jacqueline de Dios, Lead Manager in Business Development at R.F. Wilkins Consultants, celebrated her first time as a Power Woman honoree by commenting on how much she was “in awe” of the women that she was surrounded by. She felt “very humbled” by the award and believes she is in a very lucky place right now.

“I have worked in the nonprofit private and government space, raising funds, grants, capital sourcing, and writing winning proposals in order to support and finance everything from after-school programs to youth programs to redevelopment projects to empowerment programs for women,” de Dios added.

“In everything that I’ve done, there’s always been a drive towards creating access for people who are often marginalized, whether it be by race, gender, class, and so on. That’s always been the most gratifying part of my work.”

As a colleague of de Dios and a first-time Power Woman herself, Louise Reyes, Compliance Manager at R.F. Wilkins Consultants, felt “empowered and blessed” to represent her company at the esteemed event.

Reyes invited her whole family to join her for the celebration and believes that “as a minority woman,” she is most gratified by helping others like her reach their goals.

“The event is amazing. To be in a room full of powerful leaders and trailblazers, I’m just so proud and grateful to be a part of this community, and I want to thank Schneps Media for organizing this event and continuing to empower women across Queens,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Natasha Lelia Turner, Project Management at JFK Redevelopment Program and The Port Authority of NY & NJ, described the honor as “really empowering” and a reflection of the best of what the Queens community can do.

“I love making an impact in my community, especially helping others,” she explained. “For women from different areas to come together and celebrate each other is amazing.”

Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations and The New Terminal One at JFK, also reflected on being surrounded by “all of these accomplished women,” some of whom she has worked closely with throughout her career.

“I love my job, so what is important to me is where we are right now in the middle of the development side and bringing a building to life. Then running it and turning it into a great experience for all of the traveling public,” she remarked.

With it being the first time she was at a Power Women event, Von Wieding believed it was “absolutely wonderful” and a “real privilege.”

Later in the evening, Karen Paige, Executive Vice President and COO at Episcopal Health Services couldn’t believe the level of accomplishment and power of the honorees in the room. She was blown away by the event and joked, “Schneps is [like the] Emmy’s!”

“However, most importantly, I believe that this award is not just about me, but it is about representing EHS and the community and the research, so I’m so humbled and proud to be here tonight,” Paige added.

“There are so many things that we do, but for me, my drive is to get up every day to make sure that we are delivering best-in-class, high-quality, person-centered care to all of the people on the peninsula and the surrounding areas.”

Dr. Sabiha Raoof, CMO and Patient Safety Officer/Chairperson at MediSys Health Network shared the same sentiment of pride and honor to be in a room full of incredible people.

“I’m an immigrant woman who came here with a dream. Here I am today after achieving my dream, and I’ve done a lot of stuff that I’ve been wanting to do all my life,” she explained.

“I got an opportunity in this great country. People from all over the world will come with their dreams and achieve them here.”

Raoof is also a breast cancer survivor and is now working on creating a cancer center for her hospital. Seeing her patients get the best possible care, “like I got as a cancer patient,” would be the most gratifying part of her career.

Sr. Phillip Ann, Administrator for Ozanam Hall at The Carmelite System, was another honoree who expressed her deep pride for the recognition of her work. However, she explained, “The work we do is not about me but about the people who make it possible.”

She believes the best part of her job is serving the residents of Ozanam Hall and making sure everybody’s needs are met.

Ana Tagle, the Assistant Administrator for Ozanam Hall at The Carmelite System, was also honored during the ceremony. She explained that she felt “empowered and humbled” throughout the evening.

“My passion really is to work with the elderly and the fact that I am able to do this every day like I wanted to as I grew up is so gratifying. It’s beautiful,” Tagle remarked.

“I think this event is amazing. Acknowledging individuals who work very hard and what they have been able to accomplish. It’s great to have the support of these people and the community. It’s wonderful.”

Karen Ali, COO at JFK Millenium Partners, was overjoyed to be honored in the same class as the women around her and added that it “means the world to me.”

“I’m surrounded by a team of people that are amazing and I think the opportunity to lead and learn from the people around me is the most gratifying part of my work,” she said.

Another ICON honored at the event was Monique Edwards, Senior Customer Service and PMO Manager at Alstom. She summed up what the evening meant to her in three words: “sisterhood, community, and comradery.”

Edwards loves to touch people’s lives with her work and believes that everything she can do with her career is “an honor and a privilege.”

Cecelia Solozano-Bahr, Manager for Commercial/Contract Management at Alstom, dedicated her award to the “future Power Women” and all those in the room with her. She explained that her team challenges her ” every day” and values each one of them.

Solozano-Bahr also made a touching tribute to Edwards for their work together: “This lady beside me here is a true inspiration and a true icon and I thank her for being that example to me.”

Sr. Phillip Ann and Ana Tagle of The Carmelite System enjoying the ceremony. Photo by Ramy MahmoudMichelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs at Resorts World New York City, was another returning honoree named as an ICON at the event.

“The recognition is really special because I know the work that Schneps puts into the community and literally just seeing all that are in this position and where I am today,” she explained.

“It’s very special to have them honor me, and it’s very special to be among all the women here tonight. It gives an opportunity to see who else is also doing great things. I really appreciate the honor from Schneps.”

Stoddart is most gratified by the support she can give to community organizations, which in turn helps their neighbors and community. She is also thrilled that she has been able to attend the Power Women events frequently and see all of her fellow honorees.

“I love to see how proud all of the women are of receiving this honor and the comradery that we all now have. This award really forms a special group for us,” Stoddart added.

The event was sponsored by The Port Authority of NY & NJ, JFK Redevelopment Program, Resorts World New York City , New York Career Training School, LLC, The New Terminal One at JFK, JFK Millennium Partners, MediSys Health Network, Alstom, Episcopal Health Services, R.F. Wilkins Consultants, The Carmelite System, Carith Ministries, Ms. New York Senior America, Argus Community, Inc., GAMCO Corporation, JFKIAT, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, NuHealth/NUMC, Queens College, Queens Public Television, The Floating Hospital, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Ponce Bank, East 27 Creative, and Miss Jessie’s.

The full list of the Power Women of Queens is below. To learn more about these incredible women, visit PowerWomenQNS.com

Power Women ICONs:

Gina Battagliola, Director of Terminal Redevelopment, JFKIAT

Stacy Bliagos, Executive Director, HANAC, Inc.

Lelina Chang, President, GAMCO Corporation

Lauren Dascalopoulos, General Manager, Hawaiian Airlines

Susana Desa, Vice President of Operations, JFKIAT

Monique Edwards, Senior Customer Service and PMO Manager, Alstom

Trish Gathers, President and CEO, The Carmelite System & Founder Carth Foundation

Debra-Ellen Glickstein, Founding Executive Director, NYC Kids RISE

Suzette Gordon, President and Chief Executive Officer, SCO Family of Services

Frances Kweller, Founder and Owner, Kweller Prep Tutoring.

Dr. Christine Mangino, President, Queensborough Community College

Nancy Martinez, Executive Director, New York Career Training School, LLC

Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer, LaGuardia Gateway Partners

Patricia Robinson, Chief Administrative Officer, Greater Jamaica Development Corporation

Dianna Rose, Principal, Dianna Rose & Associates

Megan C. Ryan, Chief Legal Officer, NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

Michelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs, Resorts World New York City

Dr. Miriam Vega, President & Chief Executive Officer, Argus Community, Inc.

Angela Wambugu Cobb, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Suny Old Westbury

Power Women 2025:

Karen Ali, Chief Operating Officer, JFK Millennium Partners

Dr. Hadeel Alkhairw, Chief Quality Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

Sr. Philip Ann, Administrator, Ozanam Hall, The Carmelite System

Mary Archana Fernandez, Director: Family Support Services, South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS)

Kim Bargfrede, Vice President, Residential & Youth Justice Services, SCO Family of Services

Joan Caliendo, Current Ms New York Senior America, Ms. New York Senior America

Melora Chang, Vice President, GAMCO Corporation

Cassandre Deus, Regional Director, Residential & Youth Justice Services, SCO Family of Services

Edith Duchatelier, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager, Ridgewood Savings Bank

Jacqueline de Dios, Lead Manager, Business Development at R.F. Wilkins Consultants

Erica Ford, CEO, LIFE Camp, Inc.

La-Vena Francis, Vice President of Field Operations, YMCA Greater New York (Queens)

Dr. Ellen Hagopian, Director of the Queens Cancer Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

Helena Han, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA, SBL, Head of School, AYM

Shamise Harvin, Career Readiness Specialist, SCO Family of Services

Tanya Hobson-Williams, Esq., Principal Attorney, Hobson-Williams, P.C.

Tayler Jackson Kanu, District Director, Office of Congresswoman Grace Meng

Jennifer Jarvis, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Queens College

Nicole Johnson, Emmy Award Winning Journalist, PIX11

Dr. Cecilia N. LaRoche,Owner-Dentist, LaRoche Dental

C.J. Marie, Immediate Past Ms New York Senior America, Ms. New York Senior America

Nancy Y. Martinez, Assistant Vice President | Deposit Services Officer, Ponce Bank

Dr. Meghan Miller Ed.D MPH CHES-TFH, Director of Health Education, The Floating Hospital

Teah Moe, Deputy Executive Director, Southern Queens Park Association

Sadiah Mohammed, President & Licensed Customs Broker , Oceanair Logistics Inc.

Monica Morales, Emmy Award Winning Reporter, PIX11

Tunisia Morrison, Co-Founder, The Voice of Youth Changes Everything Inc.

Montell Moseley, Founder, Resource Advocate, and Peer Counseling for a Caring Community, Inc.

Raquel Moss, Community Outreach Manager, The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Noran Omar, Queens Public Television

Andrea Ormeno, Women’s Business Center Director and Deputy Executive Director, Business Services, Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC)

Karen Paige, MBA, RN, CPPS, CPXP, OCN, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Episcopal Health Services

Deborah Rajeh, District Director, The Learning Experience – Astoria and Middletown

Sabiha Raoof, MD, FACR, FCCP, CMO, CMO & Patient Safety Officer, Chairperson Radiology, MediSys Health Network

Louise Reyes, Compliance Manager, R.F. Wilkins Consultants.

Ana Tagle, Assistant Administrator; Ozanam Hall of Queens, The Carmelite System

Tanusa Thuraisingam, Owner, Law Offices of Tanusha Thuraisingam PLLC

Ina L. Salley, Director Of Admissions, Ozanam Hall of Queens Nursing Home

Sudha Setty, Dean and Professor, CUNY Law

Cecilia Solozano-Bahr, Manager – Commercial/Contract Management, Alstom

Tanusha Thuraisingam, Owner, Law Offices of Tanusha Thuraisingam PLLC

Natasha Lelia Turner, ACE, Project Management– JFK Redevelopment Program , The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Jodia Vanel, Founder, Nesvanmar

Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One at JFK

Linda You, FNP-C, Director of Clinical Services, The Floating Hospital