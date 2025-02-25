Queens predator gets 15-year sentence for brutal rooftop rape and attempted murder: DA

A Jamaica man was sentenced to a decade and a half in prison for rape and attempted murder of a woman he lured to a rooftop in 2023 and paid for sex before brutally assaulting her.

A Southeast Queens man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for rape, attempted murder, and another charge for the violent sexual assault of a woman in broad daylight on a Jamaica rooftop in August 2023.

Jerson Vasquez, 25, of 170th Street in Jamaica, pleaded guilty in January, admitting he answered an online prostitution advertisement and lured the victim to the location.

According to court records, on Aug. 13, 2023, Vasquez responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace for prostitution-related services. He asked the woman who placed the ad to come to an address on 93rd Avenue in Jamaica and directed her to the location’s roof. Vasquez gave the woman $150, which she put in her purse. The woman undressed and began to have intercourse with Vasquez, who grabbed her from behind, put his arms around her neck, and began to choke her, slammed her head into a concrete wall, and then took his money back.

The victim was then punched in the face as Vasquez sat on top of her, repeatedly slammed her head into the floor, and wrapped his hands around her neck, applying pressure. He then penetrated her a second time. Vasquez took the woman’s cell phone and left her on the rooftop. Video surveillance recovered from the crime scene shows Vasquez exiting the location at 5:51 p.m. with what appeared to be blood on his neck and hand.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was admitted for treatment on a laceration to the back of her head, which required staples to close, bleeding, substantial pain, and bruising and swelling to large portions of her head, face, and neck.

“A dangerous sexual predator, who carried out a brutal attack against a woman, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

In addition to rape in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree, Vasquez also pleaded guilty to patronizing a person for prostitution. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson sentenced Vasquez to 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years post-release supervision.

“We thank the brave victim for coming forward and hope the sentencing provides a measure of comfort as she continues to heal,” Katz said.