Saving history: Queens preservationist helps rescue vintage storefront signs

NY Sign Museum Principal David Barnett (left) with Michael Perlman outside Jones Surgical & Supply in Forest Hills. The sign and stenciled paneled columns have since been moved to the NY Sign Museum with Perlman’s help.

A Queens preservationist has helped save dozens of signs from iconic businesses that have closed down across the borough by ensuring that they end up in the New York Sign Museum in Brooklyn.

Michael Perlman, a historic preservationist based in Forest Hills who founded Rego-Forest Preservation Council, has helped to save at least 15 signs from shuttered businesses across Queens and Manhattan, recently saving the sign from the iconic Alpha Donuts coffee shop in Sunnyside.

He also saved the sign from the recently-shuttered Pets Unlimited, Ltd., which closed in Sunnyside after a new law banning the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores came into effect before Christmas.

Those signs, along with several other former Queens staples, are now housed at the New York Sign Museum, located at 24-65 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn, which seeks to preserve and highlight the history of signage and advertising in New York City.

Perlman believes the signs he has helped save—along with other signs housed at the museum from other locations in New York—offer a window into the past. He states that signs are “all too often” thrown in a dumpster once a business closes its doors for good.

“Too many signs of a particular style have vanished,” Perlman said. “All too often, they’re thrown into a dumpster by a future tenant or landlord.”

Perlman added that the preservation of old signs can help educate younger generations about local history, architecture, art, and culture, describing the New York Sign Museum as a “very commendable” resource for historians and preservationists alike.

“I’ve always loved our signs on the basis of the history that they embody,” Perlman added. “They’re beautiful and distinctive. They also serve as educational resources that boost the character of their communities.”

Perlman recalled regularly passing Alpha Donuts before the business closed suddenly in June 2023, describing the closure as a “major loss” for the local community.

He added that he took steps to contact owner Patty Zorbas about preserving the sign before reaching out to New York Sign Museum principals David Barnett and Mac Pohanka, who were interested in acquiring the Alpha Donuts sign.

Perlman has saved signs all across Queens, including the sign from the former Forest Hills neighborhood staple Tower Diner, a sign from Kew Gardens institute Village Quick News and a sign dating back to 1941 from Scher’s Delicatessen, located behind the former Sandy Surf Delicatessen in Forest Hills.

Perlman said the 84-year-old sign showcases an Art Deco style from the 1940s, offering a glimpse into the past.

Signs from shuttered businesses also help to tell the story of small business owners living out the American Dream, Perlman added, evoking memories of a different New York City.

“It tells a story about a small business owner fulfilling the American Dream and making a great effort to stay afloat,” he said. “Times are increasingly challenging in terms of being a small business owner, and there are many regulations and fees besides paying rent.”

Signs salvaged by Perlman are available at the NY Sign Museum, which opens every second Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $17.85, and attendees receive a curated tour of the signs on display in the museum.