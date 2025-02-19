Queens rap icon Nas celebrated in Albany for his work with youth and economic development

Exclusive Photo: Critically acclaimed rapper Nas, who hails from Queens was honored with a proclamation on Sunday Feb. 16 at the NYS Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators, Inc.’s Annual Conference in Albany.

A globally recognized rapper hailing from Queens was honored by elected officials in Albany on Sunday.

Critically acclaimed rapper Nasir Jones, known professionally as Nas- performed during the NYS Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislators, Inc.’s (NYSABPRHAL) annual conference in Albany on Feb. 16.

The rap icon took the stage to perform some of his popular songs Sunday evening during the event’s sneaker gala. During his performance, NYSABPRHAL Chair Latrice Walker and other elected officials presented the “N.Y. State of Mind” rapper with a special proclamation.

Walker praised the rapper for contributing to youth leadership and other community advocacy roles.

“Today we are honoring Nasir Jones, AKA Nas…the New York State Assembly is proud to recognize those who have made incredible contributions to society. We have heard about your work with young people around the State of New York.” Walker said. “He released 17 studio albums and is a savvy investor in several successful businesses. Hereby, we proclaim on behalf of the speaker and our majority leader in the New York State Assembly and Senate that we had to pause our deliberations to honor none other than Nasir Jones, AKA Nas, on this day. We love you, Nas,” Walker said.

The rapper, who hails from the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, has previously returned to his hometown borough to support economic development in Queens, including his vocal support of Resorts World New York City’s (RWNYC) $5 billion expansion vision.

Last February, Nas delivered a surprise performance at Resorts World New Yor City’s Bar 360 to celebrate the company’s announced expansion. “I live for this borough; this is home, so to see the prospects and to see the dream that you guys[RWNYC] have been working for, some of you for a long time, this is something that is very inspiring, something that makes me feel good with pride to be from this borough, and something that I can say will change the world, especially New York City, the greatest city in the world,” Nas said during last year’s performance. He also voiced over a commercial that was showcased at that event, highlighting the impact of the project and sharing how each neighborhood within the world’s borough has a unique story to tell.

RWNYC‘s $5 billion casino gaming license bid includes plans to expand and enhance its existing 72-acre space. The plans include creating a 35,000-square-foot meeting, conference, and entertainment space, a 7,000-seat multi-use arena, one of the largest gaming floors in the country at about 350,000 square feet, and approximately 30 new food and beverage options reflecting the diverse community of the world’s borough.

If selected, the RWNYC site would generate over 10,000 jobs, including 5,000 unionized construction jobs and 5,000 permanent jobs. Additionally, the campus would expand its hotel capacity to 2,000 rooms.