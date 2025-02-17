Queens Village Republican Club strengthens GOP movement ahead of 150th anniversary dinner

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Village Republican Club (QVRC) held its latest general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Marbella Restaurant in Bayside, drawing a packed crowd eager to discuss the future of New York and the upcoming elections.

With a mission rooted in promoting personal freedom and limited government principles, the club, now celebrating its 150th anniversary, reinforced its commitment to strengthening the Republican movement across the city.

Club President Phillip Orenstein opened the evening by emphasizing the importance of grassroots activism in shaping the political landscape. Chairman of the Board Joe Concannon followed with remarks on the club’s legacy and its ongoing efforts to elect Republican candidates at the local, state and national levels. “We’re here to change the trajectory of New York,” Concannon declared, rallying the audience.

A highlight of the evening was a keynote address from Tricia Lindsay, Esq., a former educator turned constitutional and civil rights attorney. Lindsay delivered an impassioned speech about government overreach, the erosion of individual freedoms and the necessity of civic engagement. “We have to keep the momentum going. Victory is not just about winning elections; it’s about securing our freedoms for generations to come,” she urged the crowd.

The event was initially set to feature another high-profile speaker, Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, who recently won a legal battle against Governor Hochul’s unconstitutional quarantine camp regulation. Although she could not attend due to illness, club leaders reaffirmed their support for her ongoing fight against government overreach.

Beyond the speeches, the night carried a celebratory tone as the club honored Recording Secretary Elena Chin on her birthday. Chin, a founding member of Moms for Liberty’s first New York City chapter, received applause and well-wishes, underscoring the club’s deep community ties. Member Aura Moody, known for her cheering to welcome new members and celebrating milestones announced at the meetings, displayed her trademark enthusiasm.

The evening also touched on critical voter registration efforts. Leaders warned attendees about a misleading campaign mailer urging Republicans to switch their party affiliation to Democrat, allegedly orchestrated by influential Democratic donors. Attendees were encouraged to discard the mailer and ensure their voter registrations remained intact. “Don’t fall for this trick. Stay Republican, stay engaged,” urged one speaker.

Looking ahead, the Queens Village Republican Club is gearing up for its 150th Anniversary Lincoln Dinner on March 2, at Antun’s in Queens Village. The event promises to be a major gathering of Republican leaders and supporters, with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani headlining as the keynote speaker. Other honorees include Tiffany Justice of Moms for Liberty, artist Scott LoBaido and activist John Gilmore. Concannon also told attendees to stay tuned for more surprise guests yet to be announced at the upcoming Lincoln dinner. “Now, there is a lot of speculation going on, and I’m not gonna get into speculation because we’re not finished with the agenda. This is not the final flyer,” teased Concannon.

As the meeting concluded, the message was clear: the fight to save New York is on, and the Queens Village Republican Club is determined to play a major role. With a growing base of supporters and a slate of committed candidates, the club is setting the stage for a powerful Republican resurgence in the Empire State.

To learn more about the club, its events and meeting schedule, or the upcoming Lincoln Dinner, visit www.qvgop.org.