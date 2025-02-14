Assembly Member Steven Raga partners with Urban Upbound for free tax prep in Maspeth

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Steven Raga’s office has announced the return of free tax preparation services for his constituents, in partnership with Urban Upbound, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved communities.

This initiative, now in its second year, aims to help local residents access professional tax assistance at no cost, ensuring they receive all the credits and deductions they are entitled to without the usual fees associated with tax preparation services.

The free tax preparation sessions are held every Saturday through April 5 at Raga’s District Office, located at 55-19 69th St. in Maspeth. These sessions, which are open to the public, provide expert help with tax returns in two time slots: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The service is available to individuals with an annual income of $93,000 or less, making it an invaluable resource for low- and middle-income families who may otherwise miss out on available tax credits and refunds.

“I’m happy to be partnering with Urban Upbound for a second year in a row to provide quality tax preparation services at no cost to New Yorkers,” said Raga. “With their help, individuals and families can retain every dollar they’re entitled to. This service is available to anyone who makes $93,000 or less, so I encourage those eligible to take advantage of this free service and schedule their appointment by calling our office as soon as possible.”

Participants are encouraged to bring necessary documents to their appointments, including a physical copy of their Social Security card, valid photo identification, previous tax returns, and relevant forms such as W-2s, 1099s, or Social Security statements. This will help ensure the accuracy and efficiency of the tax preparation process.

For married couples filing jointly, if one spouse is unable to attend, the other must bring a notarized letter of consent from the absent spouse or have the spouse present at the appointment. This will ensure compliance with filing regulations and prevent delays.

Urban Upbound, which has been instrumental in providing these services, will have a team of certified tax preparers and financial experts guiding participants through the tax preparation process. They will help individuals understand the steps involved and ensure they receive all the credits and refunds they qualify for.

To participate, individuals must schedule an appointment in advance, as slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested should call the District Office at (718) 651-3185 to reserve a one-hour time slot. Please note that no appointments are available between noon and 1 p.m., so callers should plan accordingly. Raga’s office staff will assist in finding a convenient time.