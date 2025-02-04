Rajkumar gains strong endorsements from Queens officials in Public Advocate race

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Several elected officials in Queens have come together to support Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar in her bid to become NYC Public Advocate.

Council Member Robert Holden, State Senator Joseph Addabbo, and Assembly Members David Weprin, Nily Rozic, and Sam Berger have all endorsed Rajkumar for Public Advocate, lauding her record of service and dedication to improving the quality of life for New Yorkers across all five boroughs.

Their endorsements reflect Rajkumar’s growing momentum, positioning her as a strong contender to take on the current Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams. Williams’s tenure has been marked by criticism for what these elected officials believe is a divisive rhetoric and focus on publicity stunts rather than effective governance.

Holden, who represents the District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park, emphasized Rajkumar’s focus on real issues and her commitment to practical solutions.

“Jumaane Williams is no advocate—he spends his time tweeting, grandstanding, and attending protests while his office remains closed and inaccessible to the public. New Yorkers have been left without a true advocate,” he stated.

“As an Assembly Member, my colleague and neighbor, Jenifer Rajkumar, has focused on real constituent services and common sense legislation. She will finally use the office as intended—to serve the people, not play politics. In a time of chaos, Jenifer stands out as the leader we need. I’m proud to endorse her in the Democratic primary.”

Holden’s critique of Williams is not the only one. Rajkumar’s supporters have repeatedly contrasted her hands-on approach to leadership with Williams’ public stunts, which they argue have failed to address the real needs of New Yorkers. While Williams has attracted attention for his activism, Rajkumar’s supporters contend that she has proven time and time again that she is a leader who rolls up her sleeves and gets to work.

Addabbo, who represents the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas, also expressed his strong support for Rajkumar, highlighting her work ethic and dedication to the community.

“Jenifer Rajkumar is a champion for South Queens who is unafraid of hard work and the toughest of battles. As our next Public Advocate, she will put results over ideology and coalition building over division,” he said.

Addabbo’s endorsement emphasizes Rajkumar’s focus on pragmatic solutions that address the needs of everyday New Yorkers and her deep ties to the communities she represents. Rajkumar’s approach, he notes, focuses on building coalitions to bring about real change rather than relying on ideological grandstanding or divisive rhetoric.

Weprin, who has worked alongside Rajkumar in Albany, spoke about her energy, vision, and ability to achieve results. He represents the District 24 neighborhoods of Richmond Hill and parts of Briarwood, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Hollis, and Oakland Gardens.

“Jenifer’s energy and vision for Public Advocate are exactly what New York needs to tackle the unprecedented challenges we face today. New Yorkers know the real thing when we see it, and we have seen Jenifer’s indefatigable omnipresence coming to the aid of every community in the Five Boroughs,” Weprin said.

He highlighted Rajkumar’s legislative accomplishments, pointing to her successful push for the Diwali School Holiday bill, which was signed into law, and her work on the SMOKEOUT Act, which tackled the smoking-related public health crisis that New Yorkers faced. These victories, he noted, demonstrate Rajkumar’s effectiveness in bringing people together and delivering results.

Rozic, who covers the District 25 neighborhoods of Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston, echoed these sentiments.

“New Yorkers need creative problem solvers like Jenifer Rajkumar. Jenifer is a natural leader who knows how to build diverse coalitions that get things done, which is why she’s my pick for Public Advocate,” she stated.

Berger, who represents the District 27 communities of Pomonok, Kew Gardens Hills, College Point, and Whitestone, also highlighted Rajkumar’s drive and dedication to the people, especially regarding public safety issues and combating hate.

“The role of Public Advocate is limited only by the hard work and vision of the person elected to the office, which is why I’m supporting Jenifer Rajkumar,” he added.

“Jenifer is the right choice for our families, our neighbors, and our communities who are concerned about public safety and the rising tide of hate crimes. Jenifer has the heart and certainly the drive it takes to be the people’s voice, the people’s problem solver, and the people’s advocate.”

Rajkumar’s growing list of endorsements demonstrates that her candidacy resonates with a wide range of elected officials, who view her as a unifier capable of bridging divides and delivering results.