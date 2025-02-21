Jenifer Rajkumar’s Public Advocate campaign gets $1M boost in matching funds

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Jenifer Rajkumar’s campaign to replace incumbent Jumaane Williams as NYC Public Advocate received a significant boost from the NYC Campaign Finance Board (CFB) matching funds program.

Rajkumar’s campaign qualified for matching funds on Feb. 18 and received a whopping $1,092,331. She now has 19 times more cash on hand than Williams, who failed to qualify.

Rajkumar claims that her opponent’s failure to qualify for the program is “a glaring sign of his inability to connect with everyday New Yorkers as he continues to rely on extremist rhetoric instead of delivering real action and results.”

The total amount that Rajkumar raised for the campaign is $396,518, with 73% of contributions coming from individuals within District 38. This includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, Richmond Hill, and Ozone Park.

Meanwhile, 82.6% of her contributions have come from small donors, which are donations of $250 or less.

The matching funds program plays a critical role in reducing barriers to political participation, particularly for those running for office without significant financial backing.

By providing funds based on small-dollar contributions, this program enables candidates to compete more fairly against those with access to larger, more conventional fundraising sources.

Rajkumar’s campaign has been steadily gaining momentum over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, several Queens lawmakers endorsed her for the Public Advocate role, including Council Member Robert Holden, State Senator Joseph Addabbo, and Assembly Members David Weprin, Nily Rozic, and Sam Berger.

While Williams has attracted attention for his activism, Rajkumar’s supporters contend that she has proven time and time again that she is a leader who rolls up her sleeves and gets to work.

“Jumaane Williams is no advocate—he spends his time tweeting, grandstanding, and attending protests while his office remains closed and inaccessible to the public. New Yorkers have been left without a true advocate,” stated Holden in early February.

“As an Assembly Member, my colleague and neighbor, Jenifer Rajkumar, has focused on real constituent services and common sense legislation. She will finally use the office as intended—to serve the people, not play politics. In a time of chaos, Jenifer stands out as the leader we need. I’m proud to endorse her in the Democratic primary.”

Rajkumar was previously running for Comptroller before dropping her campaign to switch to a push for Public Advocate. After engaging with thousands of residents across all five boroughs, she stated that she believes it is ‘crystal clear’ that New Yorkers are fed up with leaders prioritizing extreme activist agendas over the everyday issues that matter most.

Shortly after Rajkumar announced her candidacy, the incumbent Williams criticized her relationship with Mayor Eric Adams, suggesting it could be a liability for her campaign.

“It’s critical that our Public Advocate is a check on the mayor, when necessary — not a rubber stamp,” Williams said.

The Public Advocate is a non-voting member of the New York City Council. They introduce and co-sponsor bills in the City Council, provide oversight for city agencies and investigate citizens’ complaints about city services.