Robert Holden and Jennifer Gutiérrez demand city take action against hazardous building in Ridgewood

The Ridgewood building has accumulated an extraordinary amount in fines over the years

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Members Robert Holden and Jennifer Gutiérrez are demanding that the city take immediate action to address the hazardous conditions at 614 Woodward Ave. in Ridgewood.

The property, which has long been a source of frustration and concern for local residents, has been abandoned for years and has accumulated over 40 DOB violations and 67 OATH/ECB violations, with 61 of those violations still unresolved. These violations have resulted in more than $529,875 in unpaid fines.

In a joint letter sent to New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) Commissioner James Oddo and New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr., Holden and Gutiérrez outlined the site’s severe safety hazards, extensive violations, and blatant neglect by its owner, Silvershore Properties.

The OATH Hearings Division holds hearings on Environmental Control Board (ECB) cases. These cases involve summonses that are issued by 13 different City enforcement agencies responsible for protecting the public’s health and safety and ensuring it has a clean environment.

The property has become a dumping ground for trash and debris, attracting rodents and posing significant public health risks. The long-standing scaffolding and sidewalk shed surrounding the site have created an unsafe environment for both pedestrians and residents.

Holden, who represents the District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park, made it clear that this is an example of a property owner neglecting their duties and harming the surrounding community.

“This site has been an eyesore and a hazard for years, and despite multiple interventions and penalties, the owner has failed to act. The city must step in and do the right thing,” he added.

Gutiérrez, who also represents Ridgewood in her District 34 area, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the toll the property’s neglect has taken on the community.

“For years, this property has been an eyesore, a safety hazard, and a burden on our community,” she stated.

“With more than 40 DOB violations and 67 OATH violations—many still unresolved— the owner has failed to address the dangerous conditions, illegal dumping, and overall neglect. This lot has the potential to serve the community—whether as affordable housing, a community center, or another valuable resource—but instead, it remains abandoned and filled with trash.”

The Council Members are urging the city to take swift action, including stabilizing the property, removing the long-standing scaffolding, and holding Silvershore Properties accountable for its prolonged neglect.

They argue that allowing such significant violations to go unaddressed sets a dangerous precedent, sending the message that property owners can disregard fines and city regulations without consequence.

“My office has been reaching out to the City about this property for years—and it is time for the City to take action now to protect residents and hold the owner accountable,” Gutiérrez added.

Holden and Gutiérrez are calling for an immediate update from the DOB and HPD on the enforcement actions available to remedy the situation.

They stress that the safety and well-being of Ridgewood residents must be prioritized and that the property’s neglect cannot continue any longer.