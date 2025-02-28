Rockaway Beach to host 50th Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 1

Rockaway Beach is set to celebrate Irish heritage and community spirit as the 50th Annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off on Saturday, March 1.

The milestone event will honor local leaders and kick off a month of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the city.

The day’s celebrations will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass at St. Francis de Sales on Beach 129th Street. Following the service, honorees and their families will gather for breakfast at the Knights of Columbus before heading back uptown to Beach 130th Street to line up for the parade. The procession begins at 1 p.m., traveling down Newport Avenue, turning onto Beach 116th Street, and continuing along Rockaway Beach Boulevard to the grandstand at Beach 105th Street, before concluding at the St. Camillus parking lot on Beach 100th Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Terence Mullin, a Belle Harbor resident and co-owner of Callie’s on Beach 129th Street. Mullin, Vice President and Account Executive for Fidelity National Title’s New York National Commercial Services operation, is widely recognized for his volunteer work.

He will be joined by several honorary grand marshals, including Dr. James McLaughlin, a cardiologist for Crystal Run Healthcare, and Eileen Flannelly Mackell, Vice President of the Central Royalty Container Collection Fund of the International Longshoreman Association and the United States Maritime Alliance.

The parade will also recognize 12 deputy grand marshals: retired NYPD officer John Tansey; Brian Sharkey of the New York Corrections Department Emerald Society and Grand Council United Emerald Society; James Moroney of Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 21; stained glass artist Patrick Clark of Tribute Park; Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians members Joanne Larcheveque and retired NYPD officer Catherine O’Connor; Graybeard Bill Dunn; NYS Court Officer Michael Wallace; New York Guard 2nd Lieutenant Melissa Farrell; Kevin Bagley of DSNY; Brendan Gallagher of the Irish American Building Society; and Thomas Meyer, Vice President of Facilities, Support Services, and Emergency Preparedness at EHS.

Following the parade, attendees can continue the celebrations at the Rockaway Hotel + Spa, located at 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive. The venue will host a themed event featuring live performances by the Canny Brothers, Ray Coleman, and O’Malley Irish Dance Academy, along with food and themed beverage offerings. Early bird tickets are $40 per person, increasing to $55 after Feb. 16.

Additionally, the hotel will host a rooftop St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Sunday, March 16, with live music by The Feeny Brothers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.