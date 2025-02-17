Fatal Rosedale crash: Inwood woman killed, three others hospitalized

An 84-year-old woman was killed when a minivan full of seniors crashed in Rosedale near Brookville Park on Friday morning.

A 78-year-old Inwood woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Brookville Park in Rosedale early Friday morning.

Police from the 116th Precinct in Rosedale responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South Conduit Avenue and Brookville Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. where they found the senior in the wreckage with two others.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the 78-year-old woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. A 71-year-old woman was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

A 74-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset along with an 84-year-old male passenger, where they were both listed in stable condition.

The deceased woman was later identified as Gilja Yoon, who lived on Doughty Boulevard in the Five Towns section of Nassau County near Far Rockaway.

Officers from the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the 74-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Kia minivan traveling northbound on Brookville Boulevard when he jumped a curb near South Conduit Avenue and collided with a tree, police said Saturday.

There are no arrests and the investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.