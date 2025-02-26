AM Nily Rozic hosts property tax exemption event for Queens homeowners

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Nily Rozic hosted a Property Tax Exemption Event on Thursday, Feb. 20, aimed at assisting homeowners in navigating New York City’s property tax relief programs.

The event took place at Commonpoint Queens’ Youth Opportunity Hub in Jamaica in partnership with the NYC Department of Finance (DOF) and other elected officials.

During the event, DOF representatives provided direct assistance to homeowners, helping them understand and apply for various property tax relief programs, including the School Tax Relief (STAR) program, Enhanced STAR, the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption (SCHE), and the Disabled Homeowners’ Exemption (DHE). These programs offer financial relief for eligible homeowners, including seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities, helping to reduce the burden of property taxes in an increasingly expensive housing market.

Rozic emphasized the importance of these programs, highlighting the need to ensure that homeowners have access to the tax relief they are entitled to. She noted that as housing costs continue to rise, programs like these provide vital support for residents who might otherwise struggle to keep up with their property tax obligations. She also reaffirmed her commitment to working alongside the Department of Finance to expand access to these resources and make sure that eligible homeowners receive the assistance they need.

Rozic represents several neighborhoods in Eastern Queens, including Flushing, Queensboro Hill, Hillcrest, Fresh Meadows, Oakland Gardens, Bayside, and Douglaston. She has been a consistent advocate for homeowners, championing policies that promote financial relief and protect residents from rising living costs.

Homeowners seeking property tax exemptions should be cautious of fraudulent messages asking for sensitive personal information. The Department of Finance has warned residents that it does not send text messages requesting usernames, passwords, or security codes. Anyone looking for more information on property tax relief programs should visit the NYC Department of Finance website or contact Assembly Member Rozic’s office directly.