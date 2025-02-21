Quantcast
Politics

Sen. James Sanders to host Jamaica town hall on Trump policies and community impact

trump policies
Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York.
Photo via Google Maps

The office of Senator James Sanders invites Jamaica residents to a community town hall event on Trump policies next week.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m., at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.

The event ‘Not A Sanctuary? What Should Our Community Do?’  aims to deepen the understanding of the Trump administration’s policies and their implications on the Southeast Queens community. Furthermore, the discussion will explore strategies to protect and support vulnerable communities and create collaborations among faith-based leaders and community leaders.

Sanders covers NY Senate District 10, which stretches from South Jamaica all the way down to Far Rockaway. This includes South Ozone ParkRockaway BeachRockaway ParkEdgemereArverneBelle HarborNeponsitBreezy PointRosedale, and JFK Airport.

Anyone interested in attending the town hall is encouraged to RSVP for the event by clicking here.  

