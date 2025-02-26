Senator Addabbo to host Property Tax Lien Help Day on March 4 in Woodhaven

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Senator Joseph Addabbo is offering local homeowners a valuable opportunity to receive support with property tax liens and avoid the potential financial instability caused by unpaid municipal charges.

On Tuesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Senator will host a Property Tax Lien Help Day at his District Office, located at 84-16 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven.

This event is for constituents living in the Senate’s 15th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, and other surrounding areas.

It will feature direct, one-on-one assistance from representatives of Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens (NHSQ). These professionals are experienced in providing expert guidance for homeowners struggling with property taxes, water, sewer, or other municipal property-related charges, which can sometimes lead to tax lien sales if left unpaid.

In an important year when New York City is reinstating the tax lien sale this upcoming May, time is quickly running out for homeowners to resolve outstanding payments before their properties are at risk.

The tax lien sale allows the City to sell tax liens on properties with unpaid taxes at a public auction. This event is a critical opportunity for local residents to understand how to address these financial issues and avoid the consequences of a lien sale.

“As a dedicated advocate for our community, I am hosting this event to provide property owners with the information and resources they need to avoid property tax lien sales,” said Addabbo.

“It’s crucial that we come together to support one another and ensure that everyone has access to the help they need to maintain their homes and financial stability.”

The property tax lien sale is a serious issue for many homeowners, particularly those who are already struggling financially or facing other hardships.

When unpaid property taxes and other municipal charges accumulate, homeowners can face severe consequences, including the sale of their property’s tax lien to third-party investors. This could result in a higher cost for the homeowner to resolve, and in the worst case, if not dealt with appropriately, it could lead to the loss of their home.

Addabbo’s Property Tax Lien Help Day aims to provide local residents with crucial resources and personalized support to avoid these financial pitfalls. The event will be an opportunity for homeowners to get one-on-one assistance from experts who will guide them through the process of understanding and resolving unpaid tax issues.

Representatives from NHSQ will also offer tailored advice on programs available for financial assistance, which may help mitigate some of the financial burdens that have led to the unpaid property charges.

Homeowners who are interested in participating in the event are encouraged to make an appointment in advance by calling Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111. The Senator’s office stresses the importance of making an appointment, as only those who have scheduled an appointment will be able to receive assistance on the event day.

Participants are encouraged to bring essential documents to maximize their time during the event. Required materials include a Homeowner’s State ID, household income information, such as the last four paystubs, a Social Security award letter or a pension award letter, and their latest utility bills, including those from Con Edison, National Grid, or the DEP water bill.

This event is specifically for residents who live in Senator Addabbo’s district. If you are unsure whether you live in the district, you can easily determine your district by visiting here. Simply enter your home address, and the website will help identify your district and whether this event applies to you.

With the tax lien sale just around the corner, homeowners have a crucial opportunity to get help before it’s too late. For those unable to attend the event, the Senator’s office can still provide guidance and support, so residents are encouraged to reach out for assistance as soon as possible.