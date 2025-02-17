Queens Senators push legislation to improve college affordability and transparency in New York

State Sens. Andrew Gounardes, John Liu, Toby Ann Stavisky and Robert Jackson announce the advance of a legislative package to make higher education more affordable. Photo: Office of State Sen. John Liu

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York State Senate Democratic majority has advanced several bills aimed at making college more affordable and accessible for New Yorkers, including legislation sponsored by State Sen. John Liu and State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky of Queens.

The Senate Democratic Majority recently approved a legislative package of five bills aiming to ensure that a state-funded comprehensive network of SUNY and CUNY educational institutions remains affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers.

The package also aims to expand access to New York’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which provides grants to residents attending full-time, part-time, and non-degree workforce credential programs.

The legislative package includes Senate Bill 78, co-sponsored by Liu, which would require colleges, universities, professional, proprietary and graduate schools to provide written notice to all students of the institution’s tuition liability policies.

The package also includes two Stavisky-sponsored bills, including S.3738, which would require The Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) to make financial aid determinations within 60 days of receiving a student’s completed financial aid application.

Stavisky has also co-sponsored S.3810, which would extend TAP benefits to graduate students who need financial aid while attending SUNY or CUNY.

A separate bill sponsored by Manhattan State Sen. Robert Jackson aims to expand TAP eligibility to include students experiencing homelessness, while another bill introduced by Brooklyn State Sen. Andrew Gounardes would increase the maximum time limit for TAP awards from four to six years.

The legislative package seeks to address the needs of all students in New York State and builds on the Senate’s “Turn on the Tap” initiative from the last legislative session, which increased the income threshold eligibility limit, allowing more students to avail of state aid.

In a statement, Liu said the legislative package aims to help students avoid building up debt before they begin their professional careers. He said his bill requiring all higher education facilities to provide a notice of tuition liability policies aims to ensure that students are aware of their institution’s withdrawal policy and the impact that withdrawal has on the tuition owed.

“A college education should set students on a pathway to opportunity, not saddle them with crippling debt due to poor communication from their school,” Liu said in a statement. “Students deserve clear, timely information about their tuition liabilities to make informed financial decisions, and by requiring institutions to outline their policies clearly, this legislation will help to empower students and their families to avoid unexpected costs and ensure greater transparency in higher education.”