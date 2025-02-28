Spring forward: March races in Queens to celebrate the return of Daylight Savings Time

The darkest days of winter are (finally) coming to an end, and brighter mornings are on the horizon!

On Sunday, March 9, we set our clocks forward by one hour at 2 a.m., officially welcoming the longer, sunnier days of Daylight Saving Time. As temperatures rise, more runners will take advantage of the weather to train for their next personal best. Stepping outside for a run is a great way to “spring forward” into the warmer months ahead. Embrace the brighter days by participating in these March races in Queens, a few of which celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Pi Day.

Run Rockaway Beach Parade Day Half Marathon and 5K – Rockaway Beach, NY (Saturday, Mar. 1)

The Rockaway Track Club is hosting the 5K and Half Marathon events at 9:00 a.m. at Beach 85th Street Boardwalk. Before toeing the start line, make sure to check in at St. Rose of Lima (130 Beach 84th Street) starting at 8:00 a.m. The registration fees are $48.70 for the Half Marathon and $69.90 for the 5K. Online registration ends at 5:00 p.m. today, but late registration will be available at St. Rose of Lima. Participants will receive a medal and t-shirt for completing their respective races.

The Queens St. Patrick’s 5K and Half Marathon – Corona, NY (Sunday, Mar. 2)

This festive event promotes itself as a holiday-themed race where all the lads and lassies run to catch a leprechaun. At Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, runners can run one loop for the 5K or four loops for the Half Marathon. The race starts at 9:30 a.m., and the Free Kiddie Fun Run starts at 9:00 a.m. Please note that the 5K start line is at the North side of Queens Theatre and the Half Marathon start line is at the South side of Queens Theatre.

The registration fees are $47.26 for the 5K and $75.20 for the Half Marathon. The virtual 5K is $49.33, and the virtual Half Marathon is $80.38. The listed fees will increase on Race Day. Both virtual races must be completed from March 2 to March 9. The race proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a non-profit that supports athletic development and provides free services to Special Needs and Youth running events. An assortment of treats from All Round Foods and Waterloo Sparkling Water will be available post-race. Participants will walk away with a medal and t-shirt.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans 5K – Richmond Hill, NY (Sunday, Mar. 9)

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, this family-friendly 5K encourages runners to wear costumes. The course cuts through Forest Park Drive at 10:00 a.m. All participants will receive a custom race beanie, custom-shaped race bib, medal, and shirt. An assortment of special treats is available post-race. The registration fee is $40.00 but will increase to $45.00 after Saturday, Mar. 8. Children under 12 years old race for only $25.

Pi Day 3.14 Mile Run/Walk – Corona, NY (Saturday, Mar. 15)

In honor of the mathematical world of Pi, the course takes you through Flushing Meadows-Corona Park at 9:30 a.m. The Free Kiddie Dash starts at 9:00 a.m. The registration fee is $44.15 for the in-person race. The virtual race is $49.33, and participants must complete it from March 9 to March 16. The listed fees will increase on Race Day. In addition, the race proceeds will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF). This non-profit that supports athletic development and provides free services to Special Needs and Youth running events. The registration fee includes a t-shirt, medal, and a 4 oz Table Talk Apple Pie.

Queens Spring Half, 10K, and 5K – Corona, NY (Saturday, Mar. 29)

In this local race, runners have three options: the Half Marathon, 10K, or 5K. The Half Marathon course is a 3.27-mile loop that must be completed four times. The 5K course consists of one loop of the Half Marathon course, and the 10K course is two loops. The Half Marathon starts at 9:30 a.m., 10K at 9:45 a.m. and 5K at 9:46 a.m. Please note that you must begin within 2-3 minutes of your wave start time. The registration fees for the 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon events are $45.00, $60.00, and $75.00, respectively. Spectators can watch a live video feed of the finish line on the hosts’ YouTube channel, CitytriRuns. The amenities include real-time splits, high-resolution images, t-shirts and medals.

Queens Marathon, QDR Half, and QDR 10K – Corona, NY (Sunday, Mar. 30)

In this flagship event organized by Queens Distance Runners, the running club honors the tenth anniversary of the Queens Marathon. Participants will run nearly one loop for the 10K, 2 loops for the Half Marathon, and 4 loops for the Marathon. All races start at 8:00 a.m. near the Unisphere. The registration fees for the 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon events are $44.15, $85.55, and $126.95, respectively. A Queens Marathon Expo is expected on Saturday, March 29, where runners can pick up their bibs and shirts. A medal will be awarded after crossing the finish line of your respective race.