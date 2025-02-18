St. John’s Lacrosse prepare to face off against Quinnipiac in first home game of 2025 season

St. John’s Lacrosse will be hoping to secure their first home victory of the season

The St. John’s lacrosse team will open their 2025 home slate on Tuesday, Feb. 18, when they welcome Quinnipiac to Belson Stadium in Jamaica for a highly anticipated matchup.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Ralph Bednarczyk and Johnny Gadamowitz on the call. Fans can also follow the game with live stats available here.

The Johnnies (1-1) are coming off a tough road loss to No. 18/16 Delaware, 17-10, on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Newark, Del.

St. John’s started strong in the contest, taking a 9-7 lead into halftime, thanks to a standout performance by freshman Ryan Ormond, who scored four first-half goals. However, Delaware powered through in the second half, outscoring the Red Storm 10-1 to secure the victory and hand St. John’s their first loss of the 2025 season.

Despite the setback, the Red Storm offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the year, with the team’s three primary attackers—Ormond, Brian Kelly, and Adrian Nowak—ranking among the top 20 in the nation in points per game.

Together, the trio has accounted for 35 points and scored 17 of the team’s 25 goals in the first two games of the season.

Ormond, in particular, has been an early-season sensation. He scored five goals in the loss to Delaware and has now scored 11 goals in two games.

The Waxhaw, N.C. native leads the BIG EAST and ranks second nationally with 5.5 goals per game, while his 5.5 points per contest are tied for 17th best in the country. Additionally, Ormond’s 64.7 shot percentage leads the conference.

Kelly added five points in the Delaware game, scoring two goals and recording three assists. His career total now stands at 147 points, the sixth most in program history. Kelly’s 4.0 assists per game rank him fifth nationally and third in the BIG EAST, while his 5.5 points per game are tied with Ormond for 17th in Division I lacrosse.

Nowak, who recently set a new program record with a 10-point, seven-assist performance against NJIT on Feb. 8, followed up that effort with three assists against Delaware.

The redshirt sophomore leads the Red Storm with 13 points this season and is averaging 6.5 points per game, the best in the BIG EAST and tied for seventh nationally. Nowak also ranks fourth in the country with 5.0 assists per game.

On the defensive side, sophomore long-stick midfielder Dylan Lee has been a strong force. Lee caused three turnovers against Delaware, bringing his season total to six, which leads the BIG EAST. His 3.0 forced turnovers per game also rank him among the top players in the nation.

Freshman defenseman Quinn Falasca has impressed in his early action, scooping up three ground balls in the Delaware game, bringing his total to eight, and adding four caused turnovers.

In addition to the attacking trio of Ormond, Kelly, and Nowak, several other Red Storm players have made important contributions.

Senior Bobby Seel extended his team-leading point streak to 18 games with a goal against Delaware, while midfielder Dan Koban netted a goal for the second consecutive game. Freshman Jayson Cardenas earned his first career point with an assist, and sophomore James Easton scored the first goal of his two-year tenure in Queens.

St. John’s have also been particularly efficient on offense this season, with 84 % of their goals coming off assists. The Red Storm’s 10.5 assists per game lead the BIG EAST and rank fourth nationally, a significant improvement from last season when the team assisted on just 50 % of their scores.

Quinnipiac (0-1) come into Tuesday’s game following a 19-5 loss to UMass in their season opener. The Bobcats were competitive in the first half, trailing 6-3 at the break, but struggled in the second half, getting outscored 13-2.

Senior Nate Watson netted two goals and added two assists in the defeat, while Trevor Douglas, Cole Marsala, and Justin Robbert also scored. Frank Mousa, who had 32 faceoff wins for Quinnipiac last season, went 7-for-21 in the faceoff circle against UMass.

The Bobcats, who lost their top five point-scorers from 2024, are led this year by returning attackman Douglas, who tallied 21 points on 19 goals and two assists last season. In goal, Quinnipiac will rely on Mason Oak, who had a stellar 2024 campaign, saving 57 % of the shots he faced and allowing just 11.12 goals per game.

Tuesday’s matchup will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs, with the all-time series tied at 2-2. Last season, Quinnipiac came away with a 17-11 win over St. John’s at DaSilva Memorial Field despite strong individual performances from Kelly and Seel, who combined for eight points in the loss.

Following their home opener, St. John’s will remain in Queens to host local rival Hofstra on Saturday, Feb. 22. The faceoff from Belson Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

With a potent attack and a solid defense, the Red Storm will look to bounce back from their loss to Delaware and build momentum as they begin their home campaign.

Fans are encouraged to attend and support the Johnnies as they aim to secure their first victory at Belson Stadium this season.